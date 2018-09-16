Matthew McGinley goal gives Glenfin big win away to Cloughaneely

Glenfin kept their championship ambitions on the front foot with a three point away win over a fancied Cloughaneely in Falcarragh.



Cloughaneely ……… 0-10

Glenfin ……………….1-10



Matthew McGinley scored the all important goal eight minutes from time after the sides had been level five times in the course of the 60 plus minutes.

McGinley was introduced minutes earlier for midfielder Paddy Costello, who ran himself to a standstill.

The early minutes were pretty even with Gerard Ward kicking the two opening points for Glenfin and Kevin Mulhern and Sean Maguire responding for Cloughaneely.

Darren Ferry was showing well up front for the locals against a battling Glenfin, who edged ahead again in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

Andrew Walsh converted from inside the circle for a 0-3 to 0-2 Glenfin lead on the quarter hour mark.

Michael Fitzgerald bravely dived on the boot of Paddy Costello as the pulled the trigger on the edge of the small rectangle to keep the Cloughaneely goal intact.

Cloughaneely, who shot four wides in-a-row, were back on level terms after Ciaran McFadden and Aidan Doohan set up Martin Maguire for a delightful point.

And the locals, who were beginning to assert themselves, were in front for the first time three minutes from the end of the opening half when Ciaran McGeady found Paddy Cannon.

And while Jason Morrow tied up the game again on the stroke of half-time, Cloughaneely went in one up, thanks to a Jason McGee strike with the last kick of the half. Cloughaneely 0-5, Glenfin 0-4.



Glenfin landed the first three points of the second half thanks to a converted long range free and a 45 from Andrew Walsh and well taken point Stephen Carr to go two up, 0-7 to 0-5 ten minutes into the new half.

And while the locals drew level with a little over a quarter hour remaining, Glenfin were in the box seats when second half substitute Matthew McGinley hit the game’s only goal.

McGinley palmed to the net after great play from Jason Morrow.

Leading 1-10 0-8, it was backs to the wall for Glenfin in the closing minutes and while Cloughaneely closed with points from Martin Maguire, it wasn’t enough as Glenfin recorded a thoroughly deserved win.

The two teams ended with 14 players after Ciaran Scanlon and Gerard Ward received straight red cards in the closing minutes for an off the ball clash.



CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty, Michael Fitzgerald, Ciaran Scanlon, Ciaran McFadden; Aidan Doohan, Cian McFadden, Ciaran McGeady; Jason McGee (0-3,2f), Kevin Mulhern (0-1); Paddy Cannon (0-1), Sean Maguire (0-2), Mark Harley; John Harley, Martin Maguire (0-3), Darren Ferry. Subs: John McGarvey for D Ferry h/t; Cillian Gallagher for P Cannon 41; for J Harley black 59.



GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh (0-3,2f, 1’45) ; Daniel McGlynn, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Conor Ward, Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr (0-1); Stephen Ward (0-1), Paddy Costello; Karl McGlynn, Jason Morrow (0-1,1f), Eoin Donlon; Gerard Ward (0-3,1f), Ciaran Brady, Paddy O’Connor (0-1). Sub: Matthew McGinley (1-0) for P Costelloe 55



REFEREE: Michael McShane (Kilcar).