Goals galore as Aodh Ruadh romp to an easy win over Fanad Gaels



Aodh Ruadh romped to an easy win against Fanad Gaels in Fr Tierney Park on Saturday night with the impressive David Dolan at full forward helping himself to three goals.

The game didn't have much of a competitive edge to it, there were some fine scores taken, but it never really took off as a contest with the result fairly obvious from an early stage.



Aodh Ruadh .. . 5-12

Fanad Gaels .. . 0-7

In fairness Fanad Gaels travelled without four of their first team regulars, Michael Sweeney, Oran Shiels, Jimmy Coyle and Brian McVeigh, who were absent for various reasons and they struggled against a home side who welcomed back the veteran 40-something Michael Sticky Ward for a cameo role late in the game. His experience will serve Aodh Ruadh well in tighter games.

Aodh Ruadh, who had a nervy finish last Saturday night against Naomh Muire in this group, will now meet a Downings side defeated already by Fanad Gaels, suggesting they should be warm favourites to make it three from three in these group games.

The Ernesiders hit the front early, Nathan Boyle with a quick point while David Dolan finished a defence-splitting move when he flicked the ball two handed to the net after three minutes. Scores didn’t exactly flow, but from very early on it was obvious that Aodh Ruadh had this game in the bag.

Dolan at full forward was really impressive in that role, and while he scored three goals, his best score was in fact a 26th minute point where he did well to beat two defenders in the air, regain his balance to turn and fire over a fine point.

Fanad struggled to make any real attacking impression and at times sat back as Aodh Ruadh strung together 20 to 30 passes across the field. It wasn’t much to watch as Aodh Ruadh retained the ball and Fanad defended in numbers.

In the first half the visitors managed just two pointed frees from Seamus Nanny Friel on six and 30 minutes and trailed 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Three second half goals inside ten minutes from Nathan Boyle, David Dolan and Johnny Gettins put Aodh Ruadh out of sight, 3-8 to 0-3 by the 40th minute and the only other real highlight of a one sided contest was Sticky Ward’s 55th minute point, shortly after his introduction.

Hard working for Fanad were the two Seamie Friels and Bernard McGettigan while for Aodh Ruadh David Dolan had a field day at full forward and Nathan Boyle was lively too. In a middle diamond Eamonn McGrath and CP Patton were always on top but in truth it was all a bit too easy. It’s hard to know what Aodh Ruadh will have learned from this game and one got the feeling Fanad will be a lot more competitive in their meeting with Naomh Muire which I expect will be a ding dong battle.



Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Jay Granaghan, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Darren Gettins, Darren Drummond, Eddie Lynch; CP Patton 0-2, Eamonn McGrath 0-2; Johnny Gettins 1-0, Shane McGrath 0-1, David McGurrin 0-1, f; Nathan Boyle 1-2, David Dolan 3-3, Niall Murray. Subs: Colm Kelly and Johnny Gallagher for Lynch and Ward (35); Oisin Rooney for Murray (38); Sean Taylor for D. Gettins (39); Diarmaid McInerney for McGurrin (45); Michael Sticky Ward (0-1) for S. McGrath (54).



Fanad Gaels: Brendan Friel; Francis Sweeney, Fergal Friel, Joe Blaney; Mark Friel, Conor McConigley, Fergus Friel; Bernard McGettigan 0-1, Oisin Shiels 0-1; Owen Carr 0-1, Seamus ‘Nanny’ Friel 0-4 fs, Johnny Friel; Eiphrin McFadden, Seamie Coshia Friel, Niall Carr. Subs: Patrick Herrity for F Friel (40); Oisin McFadden for Sweeney (44); Fergal Friel for Johnny Nanny Friel (black card) (55).



Referee: Enda McFeeley (Convoy).