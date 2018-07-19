DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

ST NAUL'S

Congratulations to our U14 who won the Divisional B final in Ardara against Kilcar on Monday evening.

The club Cul Camp will be taking place from August 13 to August 17.

Congratulations to our winners of the final draw tonight in our 10 Week Club Development draw. The winners were; €200- Vincent Clarke, Mai Byrne, Mountcharles, Eamonn McNulty snr, O’Cleirigh Ave, Donegal Town; €300 - Anne Barry, Sligo; €500 - Sonia Kerrigan and Marion McBrearty, Stone Park, Mountcharles; €1000 -Emer Campbell Kelly, Stonepark, Mountcharles.

The draw was hugely successful for the club again this year and we cannot thank our supporters, our ticket sellers and co-ordinators enough for the huge help and support this year. A special mention must go to the co-ordinators Joseph Brennan, Mary Coughlan, Alice Lynch, Emma Kane and Jacinta Kelly who were ever present throughout.

The monthly meeting will take place on Monday night in the clubhouse at 9 pm.

NAOMH PADRAIG (Lifford)

The club's Kellogg’s Cul Camp is on from 30th July to the 3rd August. There is a link on the clubs facebook page for anyone wishing to apply online. There has also been forms left in Blush Beauty which can be collected any time during their opening hours and returned to any committee member or on the first morning of the camp.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 23, 26. Five people share the runners up prize and will each receive €20. They are Billy Harte, Lifford, Willie Doherty, Porthall, Steven Brown, Coolatee, Noel Hannigan, Tober and Terence O Neill,Mulnagug. This week’s jackpot is €3600.

Don’t forget our upcoming event in the association with Sinead McGavigan School of Dance. The night of dance will take place on Saturday the 28th July in the Fir Trees Hotel at 7pm. Tickets are available at BLUSH at a cost of 10e for an adult and 6e for a child.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2,4,5,15,17,19. The jackpot was not won. We had four match 5s. They were Hugh Gallagher, Marty and Jacqui, Róisín Mc Ginty, Marie Sweeney who won €25 each.

This week's jackpot is €5,100.

Well done to all our U8s and U10s who took part in the Festifál Sport's Day on Saturday.

The minors were unfortunate to lose out to Fanad in the minor championship last week.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Realt na Mara Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 11 13 18 20.The €50 winners were Peter Dunne, Northern Ireland, John McGovern, 24 Stracomer View, Bundoran, Dom Bellew Newry, Co Down. This week's jackpot is €1200.

Ladies - The U14s currently sit top of their section and have qualified for the semi-finals in the championship which takes place on July 31st.

Realt Ruadh were well beaten in their league fixture against Milford on Sunday last.

Good luck to Antoinette Delaney and Charlotte Mulhern in their fundraising efforts for their parachute jump to raise funds for the ladies teams.

This year's Kellogg’s Cul Camp is in Gaelic Park, next week commencing July 23rd. to the 27th.

Online booking closes at noon on Friday July 20th. Anyone looking to register can also do so by filling out a form (available from News & Views or from Noel Carr) and returning it on the first day of camp or online

GAEIL FHANADA

The club Cúl Camp will take place in Trialough from Monday July 30 until Friday August 3. For further information you can contact Fiona on 085 1555645.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 15, 18, 20, 24, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Christopher Blaney, Manjimup, Western Australia. This week’s jackpot is €5350.

We are delighted to announce that Siobhan Coyle will coach the women who are interested in Gaelic for Mothers,

An information meeting for all ladies interested in Gaelic for Mothers and Others will take place in the clubhouse, Portsalon on Tuesday July 31 at 8 p.m.

The senior ladies lost to Glenswilly, in the league. But John Mc Conigley will be happy with the Fanad work rate. It was good to see Orla Sweeney and Gráinne Friel back in the Gaeil Fhánada jersey. We also hope the injury Emma Friel sustained isn't serious and that she'll be back in action soon.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 01-11-12-29. The €50 winners were Aileen Byrne, Derries and Celine Carr, Main Street. This week’s jackpot is €9,500.

The Club 200 for last year has now been completed and a big thank you to everybody who participated and congratulations to all the prize winners.

We are now organizing for the next draw. Prizes will be slightly different. €1,000 per month but this year €500 first prize and five prizes of €100.

The Cul Camp will be held this year from Monday 23 - Friday 27 July 2018. Anyone interested can they please visit www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €6300 drawn on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Kevin Mitchell, Doonan and Michael Kelly, Old Golf Course Road. The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 11 and 17.

AODH RUADH

The under 14s recent run of trophy success continued on Monday evening when they were crowned Southern Divisional champions.

The under 11s had a game against MacCumhaills on Saturday morning, winning in a high scoring encounter with a good team performance.

The under 10s were away to Kilcar last Friday evening. We had two teams and had two hard games with all the players enjoying the trip to Towney.

The U10s are going to the Roscommon versus Donegal game on Saturday and intend to play a game locally prior to the big match in the Hyde.

Ladies - There is a meeting of the ladies committee in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Thursday at 8.30pm. All committee members are asked to attend.

The Realt Ruadh ladies were back in league action this week, losing out to Milford on a scoreline last weekend.

The curtain came down on the under 16 ladies league campaign last Tuesday with a battling defeat to St Eunan's.

The under 14s recorded two good wins in the past week. The first was against Ardara last Wednesday in Fr Tierney Park and saw the visitors put up a strong fight in the opening quarter.

But Aodh Ruadh took a grip on the game to run out deserved winners. Katie O'Brien, Ciara Gillespie and Niamh Hughes were all in fine scoring form. Aoibhínn McGarrigle was superb at half forward while full back Grainne Maguire capped an excellent 60 minutes with a well taken point.

On Sunday Killybegs were the visitors to Ballyshannon. Aodh Ruadh rose to their task from the off and controlled matters from early on.

Cara Davitt and Hannah Gallagher were immense with Ciara Caldwell cool as ever. Megan Kane sealed a great display with a blaster of a goal. In midfield Caoimhe Hughes - O'Brien was simply immense, with Niamh Hughes offering good support in the middle third too.

Up front Katie O'Brien was unmarkable with Shauna O'Mahoney netting for the second game in a row and Evelyn Rose Gallagher a great outlet. Both games saw Áine Hill in unflappable form.

The ladies county board have sent each club five cards to sell. There are 30 lines in each card with each line €5.

Hurling - The under 12s travelled to the Cross last Thursday to take on Setanta. They were in complete control of this game and were convincing winners 3-5 to 0-2.

Work is continuing at the entrance and car park area of Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh to divert pipe work prior to resurfacing. Users are asked to exercise care in this area until all works are completed in the early part of August.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €2,000. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11. In the lucky dip the €20 went to Rose Gallagher, Portnason; Gerry Timoney, Belcoo; Nellie Blake, Parkhill; Ann McGowan; and Sinead Keown, The Knather. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €2,100.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors recorded a good away win in Dungloe on Friday evening.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night . The numbers drawn were 9,11,12,14,15,16. There were no Match 5 winners but 40 people matched four and their names were drawn. The winner was Eamon McGrath, Omagh, who won €100. This weeks Jackpot will be €6600.

Dates for diary: 12th August Creeslough Sports Day. Family fun day-Sunday September 2 at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy.

The family 5k Family Fun Run takes place this Thursday July 19th at 6.30pm at St. Michael’s Clubhouse.

We are hosting Kellogg’s Cul Camp at The Bridge, Dunfanaghy from Monday July 30 until Friday August 3 commencing at 10am each day. Please contact Liam McElhinney on 086 861 1097.

Thank you to Rose’s Kitchen, Creeslough for providing the celebratory meal to our successful U16 team last week on the occasion of the boys winning the U16 Division 2B Cup.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2,6,3,5,7,4,1,8. The winning sequence was 2,6,3,5 and John James Gallen Meenreagh won €50. This week's jackpot is €4,100.

The 100 club winner was Paddy Kelly, Dromore who won €100.

What a performance from the U16 boys bringing the Division 2 All County Championship back to the cross after defeating Naomh Mhuire by 2-10 to 2-8 in O'Donnell Park.

Oran McGlinchey was outstanding in nets making two vital saves, the full back line was immense; Jason McElchar and Luke Browne both won their battles with Ruairi McLaughlin producing a double block in the goalmouth to save the game in the second half. Gareth McGill and Aaron McGlinchey won numerous breaking ball in the half back line with Oisin Gallagher and Tiernan Kelly putting on an expedition of high fielding around the middle.

Jack Bradley had ice in his veins. He scored 1.5 with Ryan Coyle scoring 1-2 with an unbelievable display of ball carrying. Wing forwards Ruairi Campbell and James Doherty were the heartbeat of the team with no one on the field being able to match their work rate. Corner forwards Adam Sweeney and Dean Harvey were composed on the ball.

Full forward Caolan McClintock scored three vital points.

Special mention to the management team of Gerard, Calvin, TC, Gary, Marty and Shane.

The u12 and 14 girls would like to thank Griffith Plant Hire, Ballybofey and McGlinchey Tarmac and Groundworks for their kind sponsorship towards their training gear.

Thanks to everyone that made the effort to come to the cake sale on Sunday morning and show their support for the U16 girls. Thanks also to all the people who baked and to the people for donating goodies, and to McCreary's, Glen Crafts, Cosy Corner and Sharon's Candy Cakes for donating prizes for the raffle.

NAOMH BRID

Huge congratulations to Joseph and Mags Griffin who were the lucky winner of €7,200 in the lotto jackpot. The jackpot for this week stands at €1000.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The Club are set to benefit from the Tesco Community Fund via their Blue Token campaign. The more tokens collected for Gaels, the more we will benefit.

The club are now taking bookings for the summer Kellogg’s Cul Camp which will run from this Monday 23 to Friday 27 July at Pairc na nGael.

Bookings can be made online or for enquiries or to receive a booking form contact Sean McBrearty 085-1742175.

Well done to Louise Doherty, Tori Ellis, Niamh Sweeney, Aoibhin Franklin, Aoife Sweeney and Emma Johnston who were selected for the Donegal U14 Camogie squad 2018.

We will be holding a weekend Camogie Camp during September. Our U12 hurlers lost out to Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair in the U-12 Hurling League.

NAOMH MUIRE (Lower Rosses)

The underage members and adult had a great day in Croke park on Saturday. We would like to thank Bus Feda and the O'Donnell family for there continue support. The club members were very proud to see our own Gary Boyle out with the team and his name on the big screen and also to ours ground man Hughie O'Donnell doing his bit looking after the pitch.

The club will be putting on a bus to the Roscommon game please contact 0876684200 for more details. Last week's lotto numbers were 4,11,13,15. We had two match three winners Laura Brown,Mullaghduff and Roseanne Gallagher, Annagry.

This week's jackpot is is €860.

GLEANN FHINNE

Last week's winning lotto numbers were 6-8-5-3-4-2-1-7. The jackpot was no won so stands at €9000 for this week.

Well done to the U-14 boys who won the third place playoff last Monday evening and now face Aodh Rua in the county quarter final.

Thanks to Furey Construction and Plant Hire for the sponsorship of club gear to the U14 boys. Best to luck to Frank McGlynn and Donegal against Roscommon and to Karen, Yvonne, Katy, Anna Marie, Sinead and the Donegal ladies when they take on Tipperary next Saturday in the group stages of the championship.

IORRAS

The 50/50 draw winners for July were; €1,000- Stephen Kerr, Crossconnell; €500- Kathleen McGonigle, 24 Riverside. €100 by 5; Fiona and Seamus Doherty (D), Glebe. Mark Gilmore, Straths, Neil G Doherty, Gortfad, Seamus Grant, Tiroran and Edward McLaughlin, Tullagh.

Our annual Kellogg's Cul Camp takes place on Monday next 23 July to Friday 27 July in Straid. So last week for registration, can all parents / guardians please book online as this will help to guarantee correct sizes of gear.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 10, 15, 19 and 23. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €5,700. The €15 winners were; Sarah Doherty, Cleagh; Eamonn Harkin, Magheramore, Carn; Gillian Ryan, Templemore, Tipperary.Lorna Doherty, Urrismana; Rose Toland, Rasheney.

Tickets now on sale for our summer draw.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

MacCumhaill’s ladies welcomed Naomh Columba to Mac Cumhaill Park on Sunday morning. Unfortunately the Twin Towns ladies got ff to a slow start and conceded a few scores early on in the game which gave them a mountain to climb.

When they did get going they made a game of it and went score for score with the visitors for the remainder of the game.

Best for Mac Cumhaills were Shania Bradley, Cathy De Ward, Edel Sweeney and Aine Bogle who scored 1.1 but special mention has to go to Clodagh Lyons who scored her first ever senior goal.

Naomh Columba won 5-15 to 2-8.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 9, 14, 17 and 25. There was one Match 3 winner: Noelle McGroarty who receives €150. This week’s jackpot is €8,000.

MALIN

The Malin Annual Sports Day will take place this year on Sunday 22 July in Connolly Park. Races will start at 2pm sharp for all age groups, from young to old. The usual sideshows.

The under 12s lost to Carndonagh in the Gerry O’Neill quarter final last week.

Last week’s lotto jackpot of €700 was not won. The numbers drawn were 7-5-4-6-3-2-1. The €50 was won by Liam Crampsey, Meenawarra, Culdaff with the seller’s prize going to Neal Doherty Jack.

This week’s jackpot is €750. The club would like to express their condolences to the Collins family on the death of Danny Collins.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

KILLYBEGS

Big thanks to all who attended another successful Cul Camp. Thanks to the coaches and especially to the tea ladies who looked after everyone all week.

There is a Minor board meeting Wednesday 8.30 Fintra .

The Killotto numbers last week were; 4, 23,17,24.The jackpot was not won. This week's is €4,450. The three Match 3 winners who receive €20 were Dermot Slua Boyle, Claire Carbery 5 Points and Seamus Gillespie.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 7 8 agus 9 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh.Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Celie Fox, Carraig Airt, Mícheál Ó Ceallacháin, f/ch Dusty, Róise Ní Chanainn, Dún Mór, Liam Ó Misteáil, Carraig Airt, Anita Mhic Giolla Bhríde, f/ch Carmel, Bridie Nic Fhloinnsigh, Doire, Mícheal Ó Phleimionn, Carraig Airt. Fuair siad €25 an duine. B’í Paula Nic Giolla Óglaigh a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’í Cáitríona Nic Laifeartaigh as an Bhaile Úr a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain seo chugainn an 23 Iúl i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg I gCreamhghort agus tá €3800 sa phota óir.

Congratulations to the U-16 girls who won their last league match away to St. Naul’s on Sunday last. It was a very close match with St. Naul’s leading at half time. But Na Dúnaibh girls worked hard and got some fine scores in the second half to emerge as winners in the end.

They are now through to the Div 1 Co. semi-final away to Termon on next Tuesday the 24th.

Imreoidh foireann Sinsir na mBan in éadan Naomh Mhuire anseo sna Dúnaibh maidin Dé Domhnaigh ag a 11 a chlog. Tagaigí amach agus tabhair tacaíocht.

Tá seachtain na Gaeilge faoi lán seoil I gClubtheach CLG an tseachtain seo agus timpeall 120 duine ag freastal ar an chúrsa. Seo an triochú bliain don chúrsa Gaeilge seo ar chuir Séamus Dé Faoite, go ndéana Dia a mhaith air, tús leis sa bhliain 1989. Tá fás agus forbairt mhór déanta ar an chúrsa seo le triocha bliain.Beidh cuid mhór imeachtaí eile ar siúl fosta le linn na seachtaine. Buíochas mór tuillte ag coiste cultúir Chomhairle Uladh a dhéanann maoiniú ar an chúrsa seo chuile bhliain.

Cill Chartha

Our seniors and reserves travel to Milford in Division One this Sunday throw ins 1:30 and 3pm. Best of luck to Donegal in their second Super 8s away to Roscommon on Saturday evening.

Our senior ladies were defeated by Naomh Columba on Thursday evening and drew with Red Hughes on Sunday morning in the league.

Commiserations to Under 14s who narrowly lost the division two divisional final to St Nauls in Ardara on Monday evening.

The 2018 Cúl Camps take place in Towney from this week and we hope all taking part have a great time at the camp!

Lotto: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €8,100 this week’s numbers were 2, 11, 21 and 26 this week’s winners were: €50 Ciaran Gillespie and Cillian O’Malley, Kilcar €30 Charlie Callaghan, Cullion, Kilcar €20 Margaret Murrin, Keenaghan, Kilcar and Fiona Boyle, Main Street, Glenties.

Bingo: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now €7,400 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €155 Brendan O’Keeney; €150 Mary Molloy; €80 Arlene Cunnea; €70 Una Blaine, Rosaleen Boyle, Marie Cunningham, Maeve Byrne and Annie McGinley.

We pass on our sincerest sympathies to the family of the late Nora Browne who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.