St Naul’s snatch a dramatic late win over Kilcar in Southern U-14 Div. 2 final

Daniel Coughlan was the toast of St Naul’s on Monday night after his late goal snatched victory over Kilcar, in a cracking Southern Regional final in Ardara.



ST NAUL’S ………… 4-7

KILCAR ……………..2-11



Coughlan. a second substitute, blasted to the roof of Evan Campbell’s net after a good run and pass from Barry Burke as St Naul’s applied late pressure.

Kilcar led by four points at half-time, 1-9 to 1-5, thanks to 1-4 from Ryan Jones and points from Ciaran Love (2), Paddy McClafferty and Conor Jones.

St Naul’s starman Conor Campbell posted 1-4 for the boys from the Parish of Inver with Jonathan Breslin scoring the other point.

With conditions deteriorating as the rain came down St Naul’s applied pressure.

But with Ciaran Love and Jonathan O’Driscoll trading goals and Conor Campbell and Odhran Breslin raising white flags for St Naul’s, Kilcar still led, though their lead had been cut to two points, 2-9 to 2-7, going into the final quarter.

But a super run and brilliant goal from St Naul’s starman Conor Campbell - who ended the game with 2-4 to his name - edged St Naul’s back in front for the first time since the opening quarter.

St Naul’s led 3-7 to 2-9 with the clock ticking. But Kilcar were not going down without a fight and two quick points from Jones and Love restored Kilcar’s lead by one, 2-11 to 3-7, and time almost up.

And then in injury time and Kilcar looking good Daniel Coughlan got on the end of a good move for goal number four for St Naul’s which ultimately proved to be the clincher.

Ryan Jones picked up a serious injury when he was caught high by St Naul’s centre half-back Barry Burke as he drove through a number of St Naul’s players and ended up on the ground.

He was treated on the field for over five minutes by the medics before walking gingerly from the pitch and was later removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The St Naul’s player was shown a straight red card and the winners played the closing couple of minutes down to fourteen players.

But they still managed to hold on for famous victory.

Kilcar manager Paul McCloskey confirmed on Tuesday that Ryan Jones had suffered a whiplash type injury and would be out for football for some time.



ST NAUL’S: Brendan McGettigan; Ryan Kennedy, Shay Byrne, Bobby Hamilton; David McGettigan, Barry Burke (0-1), Jack Kenny; Oisin Mogan, Niall Prendeville; Conor Campbell (2-4), Declan Duignan, Ethan Kenny; Odhran Breslin (0-1), Ben McNeely, Jonathan O’Driscoll (1-1). Subs: Nathan McNern for B Hamilton, Daniel Coughlan (1-0) for D Duignan, Tommy Friel for D McGettigan, Danny Burke for O Breslin.



KILCAR: Evan Campbell; Cian Boyle, Darren Cunningham, Ronan Cunningham; Daniel McCloskey, Cian Carr, Karl Lyons; Colm Hargan, Paddy McClafferty (0-1); Charles Byrne, Ryan Jones (1-6,3f), Ciaran Love (1-3); Conor Jones (0-1), Hugh O’Donnell, Michael O’Donnell. Subs: Cian Byrne for C Carr, Pierce O’Donnell for C Boyle.



REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)