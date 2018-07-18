Kilcar GAA Club's appeal to DRA over Gaoth Dobhair league game is unsuccessful

Kilcar's appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) over the awarding of their league game against Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon on May 12th to the home side was unsuccessful.

The game did not go ahead because of a dispute over which pitch the game would be played on. Kilcar claimed that they were told that the game could only go ahead on the new pitch, while Gaoth Dobhair said that Kilcar would not play on the old pitch.

The referee, Connie Doherty, decided that no game would go ahead and left. His report, it is learned, indicated that Kilcar would not play, which the Kilcar club strongly denied.

The DRA meeting took place in Cavan on Thursday last and after deliberating on the evidence produced by the Kilcar club, the disputes body ruled against them.

It is learned that the Kilcar club used audio evidence as part of their case.

Having already appealed the decision to the Ulster Council, there is no further avenue for the Kilcar club to take their opjection. The points were awarded to Gaoth Dobhair and the Donegal GAA website records the game as: Gaoth Dobhair 0-1, Kilcar 0-0.