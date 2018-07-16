Dublin manager Jim Gavin happy with way his side closed out game

"It was a great test. You could see why Donegal are Ulster champions, a quality side. If they had taken a couple more scoring opportunities it might have been a different game going down the stretch," was the immediate reaction of Dublin manager, Jim Gavin, speaking to the assembled press after the game.

"We're satisfied and happy that we have got two points. It gives us a foundation in the group, but the performance won't be good enough going forward, no matter who we play, be it Roscommon or Tyrone. In fact it gives us a lot to reflect upon," said Gavin.

The Dublin manager normally doesn't let anything slip, but it was telling that he spoke about missed chances, especially as they had been concentrating on finishing at training in the build-up to the game.

"The chances taht we have, that we didn't convert was disappointing. Given we spent most of our practice sessions going after the skills of the game, shooting for points and goals.The next day which we have against Tyrone, that won't be good enough. To see them after the last two games and today's result, 7-44 maybe that they put up in two games, we need to be putting up scores at the other end. That won't be good enough and it gives us to something to reflect on. It won't be good enough in Omagh and it was just about good enough today.

The Dublin boss agreed that they had plenty of possession and had control in the game. "I think we controlled the game well, particularly in the last 10-15 minutes. The subs that came on all played their part and gave us a new impetus. I felt we closed out the game really well and in this format it's all about coming away with two points and to that end we're satisfied," said Gavin. "It was the conversion in the first part of the second half that gives us food for thought."

The Dubs boss paid tribute to Donegal: "There were just two kicks in it at the end and that says more about Donegal and their determination. They are a class team. They will have a lot to say in this competition yet," said Gavin, who added that he was happy with the way his side kept their composure and created plenty of scoring chances.

TYRONE

Looking forward to next Saturday's game with Tyrone in Omagh, Gavin is really looking forward to it.

"It's a fantastic game, a fantastic opportunity. We always get a really warm welcome from the Tyrone people. The games have been really competitive for a couple of seasons so we'll expect nothing less. Obviously we met last year and Tyrone would have been disappointed with their performance and they will look to right that next Saturday," said Gavin, who added that they had been putting up big scores.

"It is going to be a cracking game," concluded Gavin.