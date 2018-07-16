Dylan Browne McMonagle's red hot streak continues in Limerick with four winning rides

There is just no stopping Dylan Browne Mc Monagle at the moment as the 15 year-old-made the 575 mile round trip to Broadford, Co Limerick and bagged four winners.

The Letterkenny teenager got the ball rolling of to the best possible start when Four Stone Of Lead under her welter burden took the second divide of the 15 hands Race over 1 mile.

He soon doubled up when Let It Go put up an impressive performance winning the feature race the Broadford Derby over 2 miles and now connections might be thinking the Dingle Derby could be very much on the agenda come August.

Wild Wind, who was victorius a couple of weeks ago in Abbeyfeale for Dylan, made it a treble for the same combination by taking the 12 Furlong Open Race.

Last year's dual Dingle winner Half Price kept his remarkable form going by capping of a fine afternoon for Browne Mc Monagle and giving the Donegal man another four timer and boosting his Irish National Jockey's title hopes.

Racing at Garvagh this coming Sunday 22nd of July starting at 2.30pm