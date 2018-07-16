Finn Valley's Sommer Lecky on top of the world after winning silver in high jump

Sommer Lecky from Finn Valley created her own piece of history at the weekend by taking silver at the World U-20 Athletic Championships in Finland.

The Castlederg girl, who finished 20th at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year, jumped four centimetres higher than her best ever to take the silver. Her leap of 1.90 set a new Irish U-20 record.

Lecky's medal follows the silver won by the Ireland women's 4x100m relay squad in Tampere on Saturday.

The 18-year-old won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Lecky's leap left her two centimetres behind Belarus' gold medallist Karyna Taranda.

The Finn Valley AC youngster did have an early failure at 1.80 but regrouped with a second-time clearance.

She added one centimetre to her previous personal best set indoors earlier this year with a new Irish junior record of 1.87m as she produced another second-time clearance before managing 1.90m at this first attempt.

Lecky made three attempts at 1.92m but was unable to add to her previous height.

Lecky's performance, which also bettered the qualifying standard for next month's European Championships in Berlin, earned only Ireland's fourth ever medal at a World U-20 Championship.

Antoine Burke also won a high jump silver in 1994 with Ciara Mageean clinching a 1500 second place at the 2010 championships prior to the women's relay squad's medal on Saturday.