Finn Harps U-15s lose out for first time this season to St. Patrick's Athletic

Finn Harps fell to their first defeat of the season on Saturday losing 4-1 against a well organised St Pats side at Finn Park. St Pats had the first chance of the game within the opening minute when Ben McCormack curled a free kick around the Harps wall though Patrick McGarvey was across quick to make the save.

At the other end Harps’ Luke McGlynn flighted a teasing free kick for Corey Brolly to head, though the attempt looped over the crossbar.

St Pats broke the deadlock with a free kick which Kian Corbally whipped into the area where Kenny Lee rose highest to power a header in past McGarvey to give the visitors the lead.

Not to be deterred Harps went up the other end in search of a quick reply and we’re almost offered it when Daniel Gildea excellently laid the ball off to McGlynn whose effort dipped agonisingly over the bar.

St Pats were denied a second goal by the mixture of good goalkeeping from McGarvey and determined defending, Cian Kavanagh got free at the back post, drilled a low show which McGarvey deflected with his feet only for the ball to fall to Ross Faye whose shot was forced wide by the Harps backline.

St Pats were awarded the perfect chance to double their advantage when the referee awarded them a penalty after Harps were adjudged to have committed a foul. Cian Kavanagh was tasked with taking the penalty and he calmly dispatched the spot kick low to the keeper's right.

Harps started the second half in search of a goal to spark a revival, and almost instantly got the reward. Good link up play from Jamie McDaid allowed Drew McKinney a strike though his goalbound strike was superbly blocked with the follow up strike from Jack Dwyer being saved by Josh Keeley.

The high tempo game continued and it was Kyle Conway who went close for St Pats shortly after when he turned five yards outside the Harps box only for his curling effort to fly past the outside of the Harps post.

Harps were denied a penalty of their own with half an hour remaining, when Daniel Gildea was pushed over attempting to head a cross though the referee waved away the Harps protests.

St Pats were still troubling Harps at the other end as Ross Faye saw his shot headed off the line by Oran McGrath, though from the resulting corner the ball fell to Jamie Doyle who fired a low shot through bodies and past the outstretched hand of McGarvey to extend the St Pats lead.

St Pats added their fourth goal in the final moments of the game when Kyle Conway got his foot to the ball before prodding it in after a scramble in the box.

There was still time for Harps to score a consolation goal courtesy of Joel Gorman. The midfielder expertly executing his free kick which, dipped over the wall leaving the St Pats goalkeeper stranded.

The result leaves Harps still in contention at the top end of U15 Group 1 and they continue their season next weekend away to Dundalk.