St Mary's find the goalden touch against Downings in Donegal Division Two Football Championship final

St Mary's, Convoy found the goalden touch as they hit Dowings for seven goals to win the Donegal U-16 Division Two Championship final played in Moyle View Park, Milford, on Friday evening.

ST MARYS . . . . 7-7

DOWNINGS . . . 2-11

Michael Harris and Jason McDaid scored three goals each with Dom Potter netting the other in a high quality encounter that was filled with passages of fast and furious football.

It was the winners' ability to carve out the goals that proved the difference against a Downings side that had a number quality players but were just a little porous at the back.

Harris struck early when he got in behind the Downings defence to smash past Darragh Shields after just three minutes. And McDaid, who also kicked four points, reacted quickest after Matthew Coyle had been denied by the underside of Mark Gordan’s crossbar for goal number two, 20 minutes into the half.

Despite the goals Downings, with Ethan McBride and Tiernan McBride in the middle of the field; Johnny McGroddy on the 40 and Kyle McFadden on the edge the large rectangle, enjoyed the bulk of the first half possession.

And they were only one point behind at half-time as St Mary’s led 2-1 to 0-6 in a tie that was still very much alive.

McDaid kicked St Mary’s only point of the half while Kyle McFadden (2),Tiernan McBride and Johnny McGroddy (3) scored the points for Downings.

The game swung very much St Mary’s way in the third quarter as McDaid (2) and James Toye got on the end of good moves to add three more goals to open up an 11 point lead by the end of the third quarter.

And really from then on despite a spirited revival from Downings there was no way St Mary’s were going to be denied.

Johnny McGroddy, Dom Potter (1-1) and Paddy McElwee all scored in a good five minute spell in the middle of the second half for Downings to reduce the St Mary’s lead to five points.

Potter scored Downings' second goal on 49 minutes after a good run from deep by the impressive and hard grafting McGroddy.

But Harris with two more goals in the space of five minutes halted Downings gallop to restore St Mary’s lead back out to ten points as they led 7-5 to 2-10 with under six minutes to go to full time.

And as the game finally fizzled out Jack Patton and McDaid scored late points for St Mary’s before Kyle McFadden brought the curtain down on the scoring two minutes into injury time.

ST. MARY'S, CONVOY: Mark Gordon; Ciaran Allan, Aidan Martin, James Toye (1-0); Rory Craig, Darren Conaghan, Conor Gordon; Matthew Coyle (0-1), Odhran Patterson; Jack Patton (0-1), Conor McDermott, Michael Harris (3-1); Odhran Ayton, Evan McBride, Jason McDaid (3-4,2f). Subs: James Harris for J Toye 43; Oran Craig for C Allan 58.

DOWNINGS: Darragh Shields; Fallon McBride, Dean McBride, Michael Pasoma; Liam McBride, Dale McBride, Shane Carr; Ethan Cullen, Tiernan McBride (0-1); Dom Potter (1-1), Johnny McGroddy (0-5,2f), Fiachra McClafferty; Paddy McElwee (0-1), Kyle McFadden (1-3,2f), Shane Coll. Subs: Cahir Sweeney for F McClafferty 44, Jason Boyle for P McElwee 51, Eamon McTeague for T McBride 57, Aaron Barry for S Coll 58.

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)