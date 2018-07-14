St. Michael's hit the goals in the second half to deny Dungloe win at home

Dungloe were narrowly defeated in this Division 1 clash played in Rosses Park, Dungloe on Friday evening.



DUNGLOE 1-11

ST MICHAELS 4-4



Having led at the break by eight points players and spectators left the park disappointed wondering when would

the luck change and the hop of the ball would go in their favour.

Christy Toye opened the scoring of the first half after 4 mins but the home side had points from Conor O'Donnell, Ryan Greene (f) Matthew Ward, Danny Rodgers (f) and 1-1 from Ryan Greene in the last 10 mins (1 free) to go in at half time 1-6 to 0-1.

The second half proved the saying it was a game of two halves. On 2 mins St Michael's Ciaran Gallagher ran at the DUngloe

defence and fired to the back of Rodgers goal. This was quickly followed by another goal when Martin McElhinney headed for goals and laid off to Liam Kelly who finished to the back of the net.

Conor Greene pointed for the home side to stretch the lead further but on the counter attack Liam Paul Ferry beat Danny Rodgers in the Dungloe goals to level matters. With 7 mins gone

in the second half Liam Paul Ferry hit a point to put his team a point ahead. Ryan Greene hit two points (1f) to edge his side in front again but the visitors kept in touch with a point from Hugh O'Donnell.

Another Ryan Greene free swung the game in favour of the home side but St Michael's hit another goal on 29 mins from the boot of Colin McFadden, a Danny Rodgers free narrowed the gap as the clock entered injury time but Andew Kelly fired over a point at the other end to make sure the visitors left Rosses Park with the points in the bag.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-2 2f), Doalty Boyle, Mark Curran, Jason McBride, David MCCarron, Matt O'Donnell, Matthew

Ward (0-1), Ryan Connors, Noel McBride, Mark Sweeney Ryan Greene (1-6 4f), Caolan Ward, Martin McGlynn, Conor Grenee (0-1), Conor O'Donnell (0-1) - subs Luke Neely for Martin McGlynn, Adrian Sweeney for Conor O'Donnell, Raymond Sweeney for Ryan Connors, Alan Rodgers for Caolan Ward.

ST. MICHAEL'S: Aaron Boyer, Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Michael Gallagher, Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Gallagher (1-0), Oisin Langan, Christy Toye (0-1), Martin McElhinney, Colin McFadden (1-0), Liam Paul Ferry (1-0), Liam Kelly (1-0), Hugh O'Donnell (0-1), Andrew Kelly (0-2), Odhran McFadden, Subs Peter Sweeney for Liam Kelly

REFEREE: Robbie O'Donnell