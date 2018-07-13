Termon pip Gaoth Dobhair to win a historic first Donegal U16 A championship

Termon are celebrating a first ever Donegal Division One U16 Championship following tonight’s (Friday) gigantic final tussle with Gaoth Dobhair, in Moyle View Park, in Milford.



TERMON …………… 1-9

GAOTH Dobhair …….1-8



It took a point in the closing second from one of heroes of this first win Jack Alcorn to finally clinch a tie that had extra time written all over from a long way out.

Alcorn the son of manager Trevor Alcorn got onto the end of a patient Termon build up to knock over the winner under pressure at the end of a brainstorming second half performance.

Behind by three points 1-3 to 1-6 at at the end of an opening half Termon had the greater fire in the belly and the greater hunger when the games was in the melting pot in those spine tingling closing minutes.

Along with Alcorn the new champions had had big performances from Marty Steele at centre half back Kevin McGettigan, in the middle of the field, Jamie Grant Aaron Reid in the half forward line and James Cassidy in the full line of the attack.

Conor Black also made a huge impact on his introduction for the second half and his penetrating runs had the Gaoth Dobhair defences at sixes and sevens.

Gaoth Dobhair were not without their big performers too with Micheál Doherty, in the halfback line goal scorer Eoin De Burca and Donal McBride in the middle of the park.



Gaoth Dobhair led 1-1 to 0-0 after two minutes thanks to a Donal McBride point and a goal from powerful midfielder Eoin De Burca. But three minutes later Termon were up and running when Marty Steele got on the end of a sweeping move to rattle the Gaoth Dobhair net.

And while Gaoth Dobhair raced into a three point lead courtesy of strikes from the busy Jamie Doherty and Michaél Doherty.

Termon had found their mojo and Aaron Reid and Jamie Grant hit fine points, Reid from a 40 metre free, to draw level at 1-3 each at the end of the first quarter.

In a game where packed defences were on top Gaoth Dobhair found the key to unlock Termon’s rearguard and posted three unanswered points,from McBride (2) and Michaél Doherty to go in at halftime three in front.from McBride (2) and Michaél Doherty to go in three up at halftime. ,

With Conor Black replacing the injured Bobbie McGettigan Termon resumed on the front foot to hit the first three points of the half to tie up the game for the second time, 12 minutes into the new half.

And while De Burca and Cian McBride quickly restored Gaoth Dobhair’s two point advantage with just eight minutes remaining.

But a huge hit on Michaél Doherty by Alcorn and turnover turned the game. Termon scored from the turnover and when Reid converted from close 35 metre and Alcorn levelled it shortly after before knocking over the winner three minutes into injury time for a famous victory and the beginning of a huge celebration.

TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Michael Trearty, Bobby McGettigan, Mark Toye; Manus O'Connell, Marty Steele (1-0), Brian McGettigan; Jack Alcorn (0-3), Kevin McGettigan; Jamie Grant (0-1), Lorcan Callaghan, Aaron Reid (0-4,3f); Mark Gallagher (0-1), Aaron Gallagher, Conor Cassidy.

Patrick McDaid for L Callaghan 15; Conor Black for B McGettigan halftime inj; Stephen Black for A Gallagher.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Daithi Roberts; Sean Noel McFadden, Aidan Breathnach,Sean Gallagher; Kyle Doohan, Micheal O Dochartaigh (0-2), Cian McEntee; Domhnall McBride (0-3,3f), Eoghan De Burca (1-1); Odhran O hAilbhic, Stephen McFadden, Ryan O Dochartaigh; Aidan Griffin, Jamie Doherty (0-1) Fionnan Coyle.

Subs; Cian McBride (0-1) for S McFadden, black card 39.



REFEREE; Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)