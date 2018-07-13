GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair

While club competitions continued throughout the county last week, all the focus was on Ballyliffin and their hosting of the Irish Open. What a spectacle! The praise from all quarters is so richly deserved. Ballyliffin delivered in all aspects of the tournament but particularly in the immaculate condition of the links and has set the standards for future Opens. Comghairdeas! Torthaí an chomórtais a bhí urraithe ag Údarás na Gaeltachta ag an deireadh seachtaine. Tá sé tamall ó tháinig Séamus McGowan (24) isteach le scór maith ach d’athraigh sin Dé Domhnaigh. Bhí a 45pt. níos fearr ná an 45 a bhí ag Micheál Ó Fearraigh (11) ar b.o.t. Imirt ar dóigh ón bheirt acu. Bhí Pól Mac Aoidh (19) sa tríú áit le 43pt. Fuair Chris McFadden agus Mick O’Connor na naoianna le 24 pt an duine.

An deireadh seachtaine seo is féidir imirt Dé Sathairn nó Dé Domhnaigh indiaidh trácht Dhomnach na Reilige glanadh. Captain Hughie Mac Giolla Bhríde will have his Captain’s Day on Saturday 21st July. The timesheet is filling up nicely so make sure of your time this week.

Beidh an Campa Samhraidh ar siúl arís Dé Luain. Clárú sa chlubtheach ar 9.45 r.n. Comórtas 16 poll mar is gháth gach seachtainn. Tá Danny agus Stephen Ferry fríd go dtí an cluiche leath cheannais sa Matchplay indiaidh ceann de na ‘favourites’ a bhuaileadh le poll amháin. Cluichí eile a imirt an seachtain seo. Comhghairdeas agus buíochas díofa sin a rinne mairsealacht san Irish Open i mBallyliffin.

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Marie Begley who shot a good score of 41 points and to all the winners in the Rossano’s Hair and Beauty, Ballyshannon, competition on Sunday last. 1st Marie Begley 41 points 2nd Kathleen O’Neill 38 points (b.o.t.) 3rd Sandra Dunmore 38 points.

Well done to Kathleen McDaid, Imelda Monaghan and Fran Murphy who pipped Josephine McGurren, Rebecca Moore and Kathleen O’ Neill in the 3 Ball Rumble last Thursday, both teams finishing with 80 points.

This Thursday the stableford competition is sponsored by The Peak Restaurant Bundoran and next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by Andrea Doherty, Turf Accountants, Ballyshannon.

Best wishes to the club team and their captain Kathleen Moran, as they play the first leg of the second round , in the Máire O’Donnell competition against Dunfanaghy, in Bundoran this Sunday. Support would be appreciated.

Dates for your diary next week; Open Week Mixed Foursomes sponsored by Graham Laird on Tuesday 17th July and Ladies Open Day stableford competition sponsored by David Robinson, Club Professional, on Thursday 19th July.

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon members and visitors continue to enjoy their golf in the fabulous weather and with the course in such magnificent order. Accordingly scores have been considerably higher than usual.

This week's Members' Competition (8/7/18) was won by Lady Vice Captain Mary Flynn (34) with a great score of 43 pts. and the runner-up was Deirdre Hensey (21) with 39pts. C.S.S. 72 (8/7/18) and C.S.S. 73 on alternate day (6/7/18).

Congratulations to Ballyliffin Golf Club for hosting the Irish Open which proved to be a most successful event giving great publicity to the beauty of Donegal and the great courses within the county. Many spectators at the event also made time to play Portsalon Golf Club and were very impressed with the course and surrounding scenery.

Wednesday 11th July is the beginning of our Open Week. We have Single Stableford competitions for the Ladies on Wednesday 11th, Sunday 15th, Wednesday 18th, Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd. We have a Ladies Stroke competition on Thursday 12th. There is a Mixed Scramble competition on Friday 13th and we have 4 Ball Better Ball competitions on Saturdays 14th and 21st. We look forward to seeing the many members and visitors who will be playing.

Members - €7 and Visitors - €20. For bookings phone 074 91 59459.

Many thanks to our kind sponsors of Ladies competitions - J.T. Physiotherapy, Inishown Motors and Total Golf.

The next regular Members' Competition will be Sunday 29th July with the previous Friday the alternate day. Coming close on the heels of Open Week is Captain's Day 28th July and the Ladies will play for his prize on Thursday 26th.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Anne Gilligan was in fine form on Wednesday the 4th July carding a great 39 pts reducing her handicap for the 2nd time recently. She is getting into gear in good time for the Lady Captain's coming up soon. In 2nd place was Anna Dillon on 35 pts and Sharon Moloney was 3rd on 34 pts The CSS was 69. Not many played as most were in Ballyliffin enjoying the professional golf and the sun. Congrats to Martina Rushe who had her first win in the 5 hole beginners comp.

On Sunday the 22nd July Noel Callaghan Professional Golf instructor will commence lessons which are open to all ladies in the Club. A sheet is on the Notice Board for the names of those who wish to partake. The time will be 6.00 p.m but if a large number require lessons a second time of 4.30 pm will be added.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (July 7th and 8th), sponsored by P. McCaffrey and Sons, Ballyshannon, were as follows: 1st: Leo McBride - 40 points (BOT); 2nd: Mason Collins - 40 points (BOT); 3rd: Dan McLernon - 40 points (BOT); 4th: Neil Barbour - 40 points. Gross: Dave Ronayne - 37 points

The Club holds an Open Competition every Wednesday. All are welcome.

Next weekend's competition will be sponsored by Seamus Evans of Belfast.

Open Week runs from Monday 16th July to Sunday 22nd July (See Bundoran Golf Club Website for details).

Letterkenny

On Wed 04/07/18 the Speers Drapery Open was played. Lawrence Duggan (21.8) was a man on form on the day and won the competition with a great score of 42 pts. Lawrence had 8 pars in the process of making up the score. Paul Doherty (15.1) was the runner up with 38 pts. (BOT) and Eugene O'Donnell (AWAY) took third place with 38 pts. Kieran Sweeney (4.9) won Gross (BOT) with 37 pts.

On Sat 07/07/18 we had an Open Competition. Tom Wherity (25.4) was the winner with a very good score of 41 pts. He had 4 pars and 8 bogeys . Denis Murphy (26.1) was not very far behind in second place with 38 pts. (BOT) and Hugh Doherty (21.2) took third place with 38 pts. Gross was won by Michael Collum (6.0) with 35 pts.

The Ladies & Gents Open was played on Sunday 08/07/18. Vincent McGlynn (9.5) won this competition with a good score of 40 pts. He got 10 pars and 1 birdie on the 18th in constructing this score. Kieran Sweeney (4.8) was runner-up with 38 pts and Tony Logue (16.1) came in third with 37 pts. Simon Stephens (2.1) won Gross with 34 pts.

The ever popular Cat4 Monday night competition was won by Shaun Mc Glinchey with 29 pts and Tom Wherity won 2nd place with 26 pts.

Upcoming Events - On Fri 13/07/18 we have the Pre Captain's Day Mixed Competition. On Sat 14th July is Captain's Day Mr. Hugh McClafferty. We wish Hugh every good wishes on Captain's day and we can assure him the Sun will be shining.

On Sun 15/07/18 we have Members Competition and on Wed 18/07/18 we have the DNG Boyce Gallagher & Gallagher-McGahey Financial Services Open.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stroke - Sunday 8th July: 1st John Chambers (9) 62; 2nd Paul Burton (10) 63; Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (4) 70; 3rd Michael Kelly (13) 66 BOT. CSS: 67.

Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 7th July: 1st Hugh Ferry (24) 41 pts BOT; 2nd Jim Carey (29) 41 pts; Gross: Richard Armstrong (4) Belvoir 33 pts;3rd Mark McGreevy (12) Dunlaoghaire 40 pts. CSS: 38 pts.

Open Stableford - Wednesday 4th July - 1st Niall Carroll (Scratch) Galway Bay 40 pts BOT; 2nd Luke Kelly (8) Belvoir Park 40 pts; Gross: Paul Doherty (10) Falcarragh 26 pts; 3rd Pauric Mulligan (16) 39 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts.

Dunfanaghy Junior Summer Golf Camp starting Saturday 28th July.

Contact our PGA Professional, Seamus McMonagle for bookings and more information

North West

Open Meal Deal - Tuesday 26th June - Results: 1st Sean McCloskey (5) 40pts; 2nd Ivan Peoples (20) 38pts; 3rd Sean Clerkin (22) 37pts b.o.t. C.S.S 69.

Saturday Open Meal Deal - 30th June - Results: 1st Chris Lavin (22) 40pts b.o.t; 2nd John Mallon (16) 40pts; 3rd Tiernan Dunn (22) 38pts. C.S.S 69. Visitors 71

Monthly Medal - 1st July - Results: 1st Matthew Stainsby (7) 68nett b.o.t; 2nd Sean McGrellis (20) 68nett; Gross Terry Meenan (10) 80; 3rd Stephen Doherty (10) 74nett. C.S.S 72

Fixtures - Thursday 12th July: Total Golf Thursday Open

Saturday 14th July: Summer Trophy

Sunday 15th July: MLMG Financial Brokers Open

Letterkenny Ladies

It’s been a quieter week than usual for the ladies at Barnhill with most of the excitement focused around Ballyliffin. However before all that got underway Bridie Gildea won the July Medal on Tuesday 3rd with a great score of 71 net. Bridie is certainly finding some nice form this summer and she was delighted to win her first medal. Kay Kelly was runner-up with 72 net (bot) and Veronica McAteer was 3rd 72 net.

Triona Daly won the latest 9 hole re-entry with 21pts. before departing for Inishowen for some Marshalling duties. Marian O Sullivan steady as ever was runner-up with 18pts.

The Lady Captain Maura organised a bus to Ballyliffin for the first day of play at the Irish Open. A good number of ladies availed of the opportunity to travel hassle free and there were even a few men allowed on board! A great day out was had by all in fine weather enjoying tremendous golf at a terrific venue. Well done to lady members Triona Daly and Mary and Lydia Fowley who took on marshalling duties at Ballyliffin. By all accounts it was a great privilege and a brilliant experience for them.

On Friday the Intermediate Team were back on the road for the return match against Knock and although we were all quietly confident no one dared say it until the news was confirmed that two matches were won and they now progress to the next round against Shandon Park. The first leg will be played at home on Sunday 15th and as usual all support will be gladly welcomed. Best of Luck to Captain Eileen and her team.

The ladies branch would like to wish the Captain Mr. Hugh McClafferty a very successful day on Saturday 14th. Hopefully the weather will remain pleasant and a good day’s golf will be followed by an enjoyable evening.

The Silver Tassie are running their Annual Charity Golf Event at Letterkenny Golf Club in aid of Letterkenny Breast Care Unit on Friday 20th July. Entry is €20 and there are some terrific prizes on offer so please support this worthwhile cause.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The golfer of the year club competition played for on Sunday July 8th was won by Jimmy Carr (21) with 39pts bot, the runner up was Charlie McBride (17*) with 39pts. The gross winner was Shane Sweeney (9*) with 30 gross pts. Third place was Rod Geddes (13*) with 37pts. Two's - Rod Geddes with €60.00. Please note all two's must be returned to the scoring computer to be included in the two's report. The Terry Casey Memorial will take place over the Sandy Hills Links this Saturday the 14th, the last card will issued at 1.30pm with the top 12 scores playing a further nine holes in the Valley at 6.00pm.

GUI Events: Best wishes to our Mixed Foursomes team who face Killymoon in the Ulster quarter final at Strabane on Sunday the 22nd of July, support on the day is welcome. Good luck to our Barton Shield team who take on Buncrana in the last 16 in Ulster at Portsalon Golf Links this coming Sunday July 15th, the winners will face either Portstewart or Ballyliffin for a place in the Ulster semi finals that same afternoon.

Donegal Inter Club Events: Well done to our Donegal League team who beat Greencastle (away) 3.5-1.5 in the first leg of round two of this years competition. The return leg is due to be played next Monday July 16th. Best wishes to our Minor League team who host the holders, Gweedore, at home this coming Friday the 13th.

Rosapenna Ladies: The Terry Casey Memorial kindly sponsored by Niall McManus was played for on Saturday July 7th over the Old Tom Morris Links with the results as follows - 1st Kit Boyce (22) 44pts, 2nd S Breen (11) 37 puts Bot, 1st nine V Dowds (24) 20pts & 2nd nine O Lenny (17) 22pts.

Generations Cup: The Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin will take place over the Strand Nine on Saturday July 21st at 3.00pm and will be followed by the presentation of prizes in the Golf Pavilion. The format is one adult and one junior (U18) greensomes.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: The singles matchplay draw has been made and is posted on the members notice board. The first round must be completed by Friday August 9th.

Doubles Matchplay: The Doubles Matchplay has reached the semi final stage with both matches to be played by Monday July 30th.

Upcoming competitions/events - July

Saturday 14th - Terry Casey Memorial (Sandy Hills Links/Valley 9)

Sunday 15th - Club competition

Saturday 21st - Generations Cup

Sunday 22nd - Club competition

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

This weekend will see in the region of up to 300 golfers contest the coveted Captains Prize presented by Mr Gerry Driver Captain.

After a feast of golf last weekend at the DDF Irish Open in the fantastic Ballyliffin, come Sunday afternoon, I can guarantee you, the anticipation and excitement of the leading groups will be on par with any top tournament in the country. After the first 18 holes on day one, the overnight leader gets a taste of a Saturday nerves and jitters that can knock the best of their perch. Will it be a high handicapper or will it be low, will it be a fast round, or will it be slow. High scores on the board will meet Bannigans Sword but who knows after you pray. It just might be your day.

The first major of the year will certainly see a packed Club House this weekend where after the presentation on Sunday night, the Captains family, friends guests and members will dance the night away.

Results - Tuesday 3rd July Club Competition sponsored by Clonleigh CoOp: 1st Nett: Gerry Driver (12) 42pts.; 2nd Nett: John C.Moore (14) 40pts.BOT; Gross: Michael Curran (5) 33pts.; 3rd Nett: Mark Rodgers (11) 40pts.BOT; Junior Prize: Patrick Carr (20) 41pts.; Senior Prize:Denis O’Connor (20) 33pts. Competitors 63. CSS 67.

Saturday, 8th - Monthly Medal sponsored by vice-captain Sean Carlin: 1st Nett: Patrick McFadden 80 – 20 =60; 2nd Nett: Eamon Foy 75 – 14 = 61; Gross: Ryan Griffin (2) 68; 3rd Nett: Paul Quinn 74 – 12 = 62. Competitors 59. CSS 67.

Sunday, 8th, Sunday Sweep, sponsored by Bus Eireann: 1st Nett: Thomas McBride(13) 44pts; 2nd Nett: Denis Grindle (20) 41pts.; Gross: Ryan Griffin (2) 37pts. Competitors 45. CSS 66

Upcoming events: Tuesday Open & Members Comp. Kindly Sponsored by Mary McHugh

Wednesday, Past Captains

Thursday 12th Donegal Senior Alliance.

Fri 13th Captain’s Mixed

Saturday 14th Mr Gerry Driver, Captains Prize Day One.

Saturday 15th Mr Gerry Driver, Captains Prize Day Two & Ladies 9 hole to Captain

Tuesday Gents Open kindly Sponsored by B&S Golf Shop

Friday 20th Cappry Rovers Classic.

Ulster Cup: B&S bowed out of Ulster Cup in the last 16 of the tournament. They left themselves an uphill battle form the start of play requiring 61/2 matches out of 7.

The first match was played at a blistering pace and on the 18th it was Co Armagh who took first blood. The Finn Valley men fought on and were up in a good few matches but were just not strong enough and in the end, it was the Armagh side who get a spot in the last eight. We wish them the best in the Quarter finals

Good luck to our Donegal Youth Team who take on Dunfanaghy in first round and a date is to be decided for our All Ireland Fourball.

Cruit

Well done to Eugene Sharkey on excellent 62 to win the McElwee Open, one of our long running and prestigious competitions.

Keith Bonner was best of rest with 65 while Chris McGonagle took the gross with excellent 1 over par 69. Neily Doherty took 3rd with 66 and nines went to Owenie Gallagher and Charlie Doherty.

This week we have Brendan Gillespie’s Captain’s Prize and everyone is trying hard to get their game in order for 36 Hole competition. Several golfers have been seen doing a lot practice lately and we have a lot Ulster Cup players in top form. Then there’s the dark horses like every year who find their game on the day. I will not chance tipping a golfer or even a townland, but I am swinging towards Mullaghduff. I think it's the most open it's been in a long time. Best wishes to the Captain on behalf and all members.

Portsalon

What a week it was at Ballyliffin for the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, won in thrilling and fitting fashion on Sunday evening by Scotland's Russell Knox, a classy event won by an equally classy individual.

Ballyliffin provided the most majestic backdrop imaginable for all five days of the Irish Open. The Glashedy Links was resplendent throughout, offering the world's best golfers a thorough and fair test. Pointedly, it got universal approval from the players, the press and the spectators alike.

Huge congratulations are due to the entire team over at Ballyliffin for this success. They did their part in preparing to host a world-class event and ensuring the course, facilities and 'Ballyliffin experience' would not disappoint and they were rewarded by Mother Nature with a sun-kissed week that showed everything off in the best possible light.

It has undoubtedly showcased Donegal as a golfing destination equal to anything in the world. The positives will be felt for a long time by golf clubs throughout this county.

We also must commend Paul McGinley for his stellar work in trumpeting Donegal and its golfing landscape to an audience of millions through his work with Sky Sports. Paul is peerless as an ambassador for our county and the golfing community owes him an enormous debt of gratitude.

Portsalon was also represented at Ballyliffin as Captain Mick McGlynn and Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey led a team of members that volunteered to give up their time for five days and ensure players and spectators alike had the best experience at the Irish Open. They patrolled the sixth hole throughout and did so impeccably as a small cog in a big wheel. Their commitment is much appreciated.

Our head greenkeeper Johnny Shields was also amongst the army of Ballyliffin's chief steward Andy Robertson in presenting the course so meticulously well. Not a blade of grass looked out of place.

Open Week 2018: Portsalon's Open Week is underway as of Wednesday 11th July and runs right through until Sunday 22nd July, with competitions every day (excluding Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th). Log onto our BRS system to book tee-times at www.portsalongolfclub.ie or phone 074 91 59459 to reserve a tee-time.

Results - Wednesday 4th July: Winner: Bernard Nash 41 pts; Runner-up: Paul R Armstrong 38 pts; Gross: Martin Coyle 26 gross pts; Third: Kristopher McFadden 37 pts

Saturday 7th July: Winner: Des Fagan 39 pts; Runner-up: Paschal Cullen 38 pts; Gross: Liam Campbell 31 gross pts

Sunday 8th July: Winner: Charlie McFadden (22) – 41 pts; Runner-up: Wilbert McConnell (17) – 40 pts; Gross: Eamonn McDermott (5) – 30 gross pts

Team News: Portsalon beat Enniskillen in Strabane on Monday evening in a close fought Junior Cup match with Pauric Dunleavy winning the first tie hole to win the match 3-2.

Next up is Killymoon with a venue to be decided. Thanks to the supporters who came up to watch and give such a boost to Joe Coyle and his team. The team Ryan McGettigan, Pauric Dunleavy, Seamus Patton, Sean Hensey and Joe Coyle.

