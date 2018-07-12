Doherty ready and waiting on the call to action against the Dubs 

Eamonn Doherty has seen just a little over twenty minutes championship action so far in Donegal’s great run to an Ulster title and the Super 8s.

It is something the St Eunan’s man finds tough after enjoying plenty of action and regular starts and number of good steady performances in the Allianz League.

Those performances included marking Dublin playmaker Ciaran Kilkenny in Donegal’s league encounter with Dublin in Croke Park.

Doherty (pictured) vacquitted himself well at centre half-back as Donegal gave the three in-a-row All-Ireland champions a right good scare before they emerged 0-20 to 0-15 winners at the end of a cracking contest.

“It is tough sitting on the bench when you feel you are playing well,” said Eamonn.

“I was unfortunate I picked up a hamstring injury after the National League and I struggled with that for three to four weeks and in fact it is only in the last couple of weeks I’m fully back to myself. It takes time to get back up to speed.

“I have got a few runs in Ulster which was nice but hopefully going forward I will get more because when you are a player you want to be playing.

“The way the defence has been playing it is not going to be easy to get back in. The six/seven lads that have been in have been playing brilliantly.

“But as Declan said there at the conference with the games coming thick and fast over the next four weeks he is going to have to use more of the squad.

“I’m going to continue to train hard and push for a place and any game time I get I will grab with both hands.

“So hopefully I will get my chance but for now it is keeping my focus and biding my time. That is something which comes easier when you get older.

“When I was younger I would have struggled to focus but I’m at a stage now in my career that I have been around for a few years and I haven’t all that many years left.

“I’m staying positive. I’m happy with where I am in my personal life. I’m at home. I’m in Letterkenny, I’m working and living there and everything is great.

“I have moved around a lot in my life to concentrate on football and I’m happy with it so far and I have put myself in the best position to play as much as I can.

“Look, it is a competitive team sport and boys pick up knocks and injuries. Some boys are unlucky and some boys are lucky but I’m staying positive because I know I can be called on at any time. I will be ready if I do.”

As for Dublin, Eamonn rates them very highly. “We’ve had a number of tough games in Ulster but Dublin is going to be completely different. We are facing the best team in the country over the last three years. They have set a very high standard and they are going to be difficult to beat but hopefully we can pull one on them.”