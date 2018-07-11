Donegal GAA Executive meet in hastily organised meeting to discuss treasurer resignation

Donegal GAA officials were due to meet this evening (Wednesday) for the first time since the shock resignation of county treasurer Cieran Kelly.

The outgoing treasurer resigned on Tuesday morning in the aftermath of an executive meeting the night before. It is understood he notified the county secretary by email.

The Executive meeting was called to discuss the issue and possibly to find a replacement. The Assistant Treasurer is Paddy Tinney from the Glenswillly club and he may be asked to fill in.

The board are making no official confirmation but it is understood they were due to issue a statement on the resignation to the clubs following the meeting.