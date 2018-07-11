Donegal's Super 8 game with Roscommon will be on Saturday 21st

Donegal's second game in the Super 8s, away to Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park, will be played on Saturday, 21st July.

The date has just been confirmed by Croke Park, with the throw-in at 5 p.m.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The other game in Group 2 - the meeting of Tyrone and Dublin in Healy Park, Omagh, will also be on Saturday, 21st with a 7 p.m. throw-in and it will also be on Sky.

The remaining fixture - Donegal's home game against Tyrone on the August Bank Holiday has yet to be confirmed whether it will be on Saturday or Sunday.