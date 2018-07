Read all the facts about Donegal and Dublin and all the games in Super 8s this weekend

With the new look Super 8s taking off this week, here are the facts and figures about all four games and the participants

It’s an exciting time in the GAA football All-Ireland championships as the new-look format for the quarter-finals is launched next weekend, with two games on Saturday and Sunday.

The next round will be on the weekend after next, with the concluding round taking place on the first weekend in August.

The breakdown between the four provinces is as follows: Ulster

3 (Donegal, Monaghan, Tyrone); Connacht 2 (Galway, Roscommon); Leinster 2 (Dublin, Kildare), Munster 1 (Kerry)

The four provincial champions play each other next weekend with Round 4 qualifiers also

meeting in Groups 1 and 2.

The line-up is as follows:

SATURDAY

Group 2:

Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5.0;

Donegal v Dublin, Croke Park, 7.0

SUNDAY

Group 1:

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2.0;

Galway v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.0

DUBLIN v DONEGAL

They meet in the quarter-final for the second time in three seasons, with Dublin having won

in 2016 by 1-15 to 1-10.

RESULTS SO FAR

Dublin 4-25 Wicklow 1-11 (Leinster quarter-final)

Dublin 2-25 Longford 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

Dublin 1-25 Laois 0-10 (Leinster final)

TOP SCORERS

D Rock...........2-16 (12f, 1’45’)

C Kilkenny......2-15

B Fenton.........1-9

C O’Callaghan..1-7

***

Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15 (Ulster preliminary round)

Donegal 2-16 Derry 0-16 (Ulster quarter-final)

Donegal 2-22 Down 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)

Donegal 2-18 Fermanagh 0-12 (Ulster final)

TOP SCORERS

P McBrearty...........0-19 (6f)

M Murphy..............0-17 (9f 1’45’)

R McHugh...............2-6

J Brennan...............1-7

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

This will be the seventh championship clash between the counties, the most recent being in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final. Dublin have won three of the previous six meetings to Donegal’s two while there was one draw.

2016: Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-10 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2014: Donegal 3-14 Dublin 0-17 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2011: Dublin 0-8 Donegal 0-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2002: Dublin 1-14 Donegal 0-7 (All-Ireland quarter-final replay)

2002: Dublin 2-8 Donegal 0-14 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

1992: Donegal 0-18 Dublin 0-14 (All-Ireland final)

Dublin have played 19 quarter-finals, winning 11, drawing three and losing five. Their last defeat at this stage was against Kerry in 2009.

Donegal have played 12 quarter-finals, winning four, drawing two and losing six.

Donegal were the last county to beat Dublin in the championship, winning by 3-14 to 0-16 in

the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.

Dublin beat Donegal (0-20 to 0-15) in Croke Park in the Allianz Football League last February.



GALWAY v KERRY

They meet at this stage for a second successive year, with Kerry having won by 1-18 to 0-13

last year. It was Kerry’s fourth quarter-final success over Galway, having also won in 2002-

2008-2014.

RESULTS SO FAR

Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 4-24 Sligo 1-12 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)

TOP SCORERS

S Walsh.........0-16 (7f)

D Comer.........2-6

I Burke..........1-5

S Kelly...........1-4

***

Kerry 0-32 Clare 0-10 (Munster semi-final)

Kerry 3-18 Cork 2-4 (Munster final)

TOP SCORERS

P Geaney..............2-12 (1f)

S O’Shea................0-11 (5f, 1’45)

J O’Donoghue.......0-7 (3f)

S O’Brien..............1-3

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017: Kerry 1-18 Galway 0-13 ((All-Ireland quarter-final)

2014: Kerry 1-20 Galway 2-10 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2008: Kerry 1-21 Galway 1-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2002: Kerry 2-17 Galway 1-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2000: Kerry 0-17 Galway 1-10 (All-Ireland final) Replay

Kerry, who are the only county to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals every year since

their introduction in 2001, have won 15, lost two and drawn one of 18. The defeats were against Donegal in 2012 and Down in 2010 while they drew with Dublin in 2001 before winning the replay.

Galway have won one, lost seven and drawn one of their nine All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Kerry and Galway have met 21 times in the championship, with the Kingdom leading 12-6, with three draws.

Galway’s last championship win over Kerry was in the 1965 All-Ireland final. The counties have met seven times since then, with Kerry winning six while the 2000 All-Ireland final was drawn.

Galway beat Kerry (1-14 to 0-14) in Tralee last February in the Allianz Football League.



ROSCOMMON v TYRONE

They meet in the championship for only the fourth time, with Tyrone having won the previous three, all of which were All-Ireland qualifiers.

RESULTS SO FAR

ROSCOMMON

Roscommon 0-24 Leitrim 0-10 (Connacht semi-final)

Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)

Roscommon 2-22 Armagh 1-19 (Round 4 qualifier)

TOP SCORERS

D Murtagh.....0-16 (8f)

C Murtagh.....1-9 (3f)

E Smith..........2-3

C Cregg..........0-7

TYRONE

Monaghan 1-18 Tyrone 1-16 (Ulster quarter-final)

Tyrone 2-14 Meath 0-19 (aet) (Round 1 qualifier)

Tyrone 3-14 Carlow 1-10 (Round 2 qualifier)

Tyrone 0-18 Cavan 1-12 (Round 3 qualifier)

Tyrone 3-20 Cork 0-13 (Round 4 qualifier)

TOP SCORERS

C McAliskey.........2-26 (17f)

N Sludden.............1-9

P Harte..................1-5 (1-0pen, 3f)

F Burns..................0-8

R O’Neill................1-5 (1f)

C McShane.............0-8

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2013: Tyrone 0-12 Roscommon 1-7 (Qualifier Round 2)

2012: Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 0-8 (Qualifier Round 2)

2011: Tyrone 3-19 Roscommon 1-14 (Round 4 Qualifier)

Tyrone have played previously played 13 quarter-finals, winning six, losing six and drawing one.

Roscommon have played five quarter-finals, losing four and drawing one.

Mickey Harte will be leading Tyrone into the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the 14th time.

They won six, lost six and drew one of the previous 13.

Roscommon’s last win over Tyrone in a competitive game was in the 2003 Allianz League, a year in which the Ulster men went on to win League and All-Ireland titles.



KILDARE v MONAGHAN

They meet in the championship for the first time since 2014 when Monaghan won a Round 4 qualifier by 2-16 to 2-14 (after extra-time) in Croke Park.

RESULTS SO FAR

KILDARE

Carlow 2-14 Kildare 1-10 (Leinster quarter-final)

Kildare 2-22 Derry 2-14 (Qualifiers Round 1)

Kildare 1-16 Longford 1-13 (Qualifiers Round 2)

Kildare 0-21 Mayo 0-19 (Qualifiers Round 3)

Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 (Qualifiers Round 4)

TOP SCORERS

N Flynn...........1-24 (11f, 1’45’)

D Flynn...........3-8

P Cribbin.........0-12

K Feely............0-9 (5f)

MONAGHAN

Monaghan 1-18 Tyrone 1-16 (Ulster quarter-final)

Fermanagh 1-8 Monaghan 0-10 (Ulster semi-final)

Monaghan 5-21 Waterford 0-9 (Qualifiers Round 2)

Monaghan 1-19 Leitrim 0-9 (Qualifiers Round 3)

Monaghan 0-19 Laois 1-11 (Qualifiers Round 4)

TOP SCORERS

C McManus..............1-22 (1f5, 1-0pen)

C McCarthy...............1-8 (2f)

R Beggan....................0-10 (6f, 4 ‘45s’)

J McCarron................0-9 (6f)

LAST FIVE PREVIOUS MEETINGS

2014: Monaghan 2-16 Kildare 2-14 aet (Round 4 Qualifier)

2010: Kildare 1-15 Monaghan 1-11 (Round 4 qualifier)

1930: Monaghan 1-6 Kildare 1-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1929: Kildare 0-9 Monaghan 0-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1927: Monaghan 1-7 Kildare 0-2 (All-Ireland semi-final)

The counties met in this year’s Allianz League (Div 1) series when Monaghan won by 1-10 to 0-12 in Newbridge in early February.

Monaghan are seeking their first win in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, having lost in all five previous attempts.

Kildare have won one and lost five of their previous six quarter-finals,. Their only success was against Meath in 2010

2018 GAA FOOTBALL ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

CONNACHT

May 6: Quarter-finals: Leitrim 0-19 New York 1-15 (aet), Gaelic Park; Sligo 1-21 London 1-

11, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

May 13: Quarter-final: Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12, Elverys Mac Hale Park.

May 26: Semi-final: Roscommon 0-24 Leitrim 0-10, Carrick-on-Shannon.

June 3: Semi-final: Galway 4-24 Sligo 1-12, Pearse Stadium

June 17: Final: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6, Dr. Hyde Park

LEINSTER

May 12: First round: Laois 2-21 Wexford 1-18 (aet), Innovate Wexford Park.

May 13: First round: Carlow 2-17 Louth 0-12; Wicklow 1-20 Offaly 1-15 (aet) Both in

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

May 26/27: Quarter-finals: Laois 4-13 Westmeath 1-12, Tullamore; Carlow 2-14 Kildare 1-

10, Tullamore; Dublin 4-25 Wicklow 1-11; Longford 0-16 Meath 0-14, Glennon Brothers

Pearse Park.

June 10: Semi-finals: Laois 0-12 Carlow 0-8; Dublin 2-25 Longford 0-12. Both in Croke Park.

June 24: Final: Dublin 1-25 Laois 0-10, Croke Park.

MUNSTER

May 19: Quarter-finals: Clare 1-23 Limerick 0-14, Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary 0-20 Waterford 0-9, Semple Stadium.

May 26: Semi-final: Cork 1-17 Tipperary 0-9, Semple Stadium.

June 3: Kerry 0-32 Clare 0-10, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

June 23: Final: Kerry 3-18 Cork 2-4, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

ULSTER

May 13: Preliminary Round: Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15, Ballybofey.

May 19: Quarter-final: Fermanagh 0-12 Armagh 0-7, Enniskillen.

May 20: Quarter-final: Monaghan 1-18 Tyrone 1-16, Omagh.

May 26: Quarter-final: Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14, Newry.

May 27: Quarter-final: Donegal 2-16 Derry 0-16, Celtic Park.

June 3: Semi-final: Fermanagh 1-8 Monaghan, 0-10, Omagh

June 10: Semi-final: Donegal 2-22 Down 1-12

June 24: Final: Donegal 2-18 Fermanagh 0-12, Clones

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 9/10: Qualifiers – Round 1: Kildare 2-22 Derry 2-14, Owenbeg; Tyrone 2-14 Meath 0-

19 (aet), Navan; Louth 2-26 London 1-19, McGovern Park, Ruislip; Mayo 5-19 Limerick 3-7,

Gaelic Grounds; Armagh 3-16 Westmeath 1-11, Mullingar; Waterford 3-14 Wexford 1-18,

Innovate Wexford Park; Cavan 2-16 Wicklow 1-5, Joule Park Aughrim; Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-

15, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

June 23/24: Qualifiers – Round 2: Mayo 1-19 Tipperary 1-11, Semple Stadium; Tyrone 3-14

Carlow 1-10, Netwatch Cullen Park; Monaghan 5-20 Waterford 0-9, Dungarvan; Armagh 1

-19 Sligo 1-13, Markievicz Park; Kildare 1-16 Longford 1-13. Glennon Brothers Pearse Park;

Leitrim 0-25 Louth 1-12 Carrick-on-Shannon; Cavan 1-14 Down 0-15, Brewster Park; Clare 1

-19 Offaly 2-14, Tullamore.

June 30: Qualifiers Round 3: Kildare 0-21 Mayo 0-19, Newbridge; Tyrone 0-18 Cavan 1-12,

Enniskillen; Armagh 2-16 Clare 1-15, Athletic Grounds; Monaghan 1-19 Leitrim 0-9, Carrick

-on-Shannon.

July 7/8: Qualifiers Round 4: Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18, Pairc Tailteann; Monaghan 0-19

Laois 1-11, Pairc Tailteann; Tyrone 3-20 Cork 0-13, Portlaoise; Roscommon 2-22 Armagh 1-

19, Portlaoise.

QUARTER-FINALS

July 14: Phase 1:

Group 2: Dublin v Donegal; Roscommon v Tyrone (Both in Croke Park)

July 15: Phase 1:

Group 1: Galway v Kerry; Kildare v Monaghan (Both in Croke Park)

July 21/22: Phase 2:

Group 1: Kildare v Galway; Monaghan v Kerry;

Group 2: Tyrone v Dublin; Roscommon v Donegal.

August 4/5: Phase 3:

Group 1: Kerry v Kildare; Galway v Monaghan.

Group 2: Donegal v Tyrone; Dublin v Roscommon.

August 11: All-Ireland semi-final.

August 12: All-Ireland semi-final.

September 2: All-Ireland final