Finn Harps U-19s secure quarter-final spot in Enda McGuill Cup after win over Derry City

The Finn Harps U19s secured themselves a place in the quarter finals of the Enda McGuill Cup thanks to a 3-1 victory over local rivals Derry City on Tuesday night. Jamie Browne was the match winner with a fine hat-trick. Browne had Joe Boyle’s side 2-0 up at the break before completing his hat-trick in the second half.

The Candystripes did get one back but Harps stayed strong after that to reach the last eight of the national competition.