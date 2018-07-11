DONEGAL SOCCER
Finn Harps U-19s secure quarter-final spot in Enda McGuill Cup after win over Derry City
Jamie Browne . . . hat-trick for Harps
The Finn Harps U19s secured themselves a place in the quarter finals of the Enda McGuill Cup thanks to a 3-1 victory over local rivals Derry City on Tuesday night. Jamie Browne was the match winner with a fine hat-trick. Browne had Joe Boyle’s side 2-0 up at the break before completing his hat-trick in the second half.
The Candystripes did get one back but Harps stayed strong after that to reach the last eight of the national competition.
