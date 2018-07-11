More cycling success for Katie-George Dunlevy at World Cup event in Netherlands

It was another good week on the bike for Katie-George Dunlevy at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Emmen in the Netherlands last weekend.

Katie-George, whose father, John is from Mountcharles, had a new partner in Jen Bates from Dublin, in the absence of her regular pilot, Eve McChrystal.

But that's didn't deter her as she came home with two medals, silver in the Time Trial and bronze in the Road competition.

The results mean that she still holds the World Cup leader's jersey with the most points from two World Cup.

" It was a great meet and good to get two races under my belt before the World Championships at the beginning of August. It was also great to get two medals. We finished 30 seconds behind Belgium who won the time trial and Sweden were third.

"In the road race it was a sprint finish between five bikes. Belgium won, Sweden were second and we came in ahead of the Netherlands," said Katie-George, and it is full steam ahead now fore the World Championships.