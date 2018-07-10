Dylan Browne Mc Monagle notched up his first century of winners in  Co Laois

On Saturday in Ramelton the Letterkenny jockey rode a fourtimer aboard Four Stone Of Lead, Five Stone Of Lead, Let Him Go and Athea Jade bringing his tally to 98 wins in his three year career.

The teenager headed east to Co Laois for Sundays meeting in the midlands and made it 99 on Waratah in the 148cm pony race. He reached his first mile stone of 100 winners aboard the prolific Omega in the one mile open and then made it a treble on Half Price in the ten furlong open.

His fine weekend of eight winners was completed in the concluding race when steering Mr Grey to victory in what was the most exciting race of the weekend.

The next meeting run by the NW Racing Board is in Garvagh on Sunday 22nd July at 2.30 pm



Rameton Results Saturday 7th July

2 Mile Open

1st Jimmy Mac D Gilligan

2nd Let's Go Now D B Mc Monagle

3rd Mr Magic D Mc Gill



153cm 1 Mile

1st 4 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd Sky's The Limit N Simpson

3rd In The Dip D Mc Gill



1 1/2 Mile Open

1st Let Him Go D B Mc Monagle

2nd Donegal Dan M Mc Guane

3rd Movina's Boy D King



148cm 1 Mile

1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd My Friend George J Kelly

3rd Little Mix L Turner



1 1/4 Mile Open

1st Athea Jade D B Mc Monagle

2nd Tinkerbell N Simpson

3rd Remix L Turner



1 Mile Open

1st Aideens Dream M Mc Guane

2nd Derry's Pride D B Mc Monagle

3rd Mr Mac D Gilligan



Non-Winners 1 Mile

1st Angel Eyes D Gilligan

2nd Let Us Know D B Mc Monagle

3rd The General M Mc Guane

