Another Donegal GAA controversy: Treasurer steps down from his post

The Donegal GAA treasurer, Cieran Kelly, has tendered his resignation to the Donegal Board, the Donegal Democrat has learned.

It is believed the St. Naul's man, who was in his last year of a five year term as Co. treasurer, informed the Co. Secretary this morning (Tuesday) that he was stepping down from the post.

It is a major headache for the Donegal Co. Board in the week leading up to their biggest game of the year against Dublin in the first round of the Super 8s, which takes place in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The Treasurer would be heavily involved in organising logistics for big games.

It is not known why the treasurer has stepped down. It is believed that there was an Executive meeting on Monday night where he was not happy and he then tendered his resignation this morning.

Both Mr. Kelly and Co. chairman, Mick McGrath, were contacted but were unavailable.

It is believed that an emergency Co. Executive meeting has been called for tomorrow evening (Wednesday).