DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA Club fixtures for the next seven days

With Donegal playing Dublin in the Super 8s on Saturday evening, there is a limited number of adult games this weekend.

Here is the full list of fixtures

Senior Hurling C'ship Group Stage

Sat, 14 Jul,

Sat, 14 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 14 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 1

Thu, 12 Jul,

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 20:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 13 Jul,

Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Michael's 20:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4

Sun, 15 Jul,

Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 1 Reserve

Thu, 12 Jul,

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 4 Reserve

Sun, 15 Jul,

Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Downings 15:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Div 1B Championship Final)

Fri, 13 Jul,

Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Convoy V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 16s Div 1A Championship Final)

Fri, 13 Jul,

Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup

Tue, 10 Jul,

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Wed, 11 Jul,

Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League

Tue, 10 Jul,

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: Paul Clifford

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Tue, 17 Jul,

Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Moville 20:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Division One Championship Section Three

Tue, 17 Jul,

Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Minor Division Two Championship Section Four

Wed, 11 Jul,

Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

B Championship

Thu, 12 Jul,

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling A Chamionship

Thu, 12 Jul,

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Dungloe 20:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Division 2

Wed, 11 Jul,

Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling League

Thu, 12 Jul,

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14A Hurling Championship

Tue, 10 Jul,

Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC