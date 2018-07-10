DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA Club fixtures for the next seven days
With Donegal playing Dublin in the Super 8s on Saturday evening, there is a limited number of adult games this weekend.
Here is the full list of fixtures
Senior Hurling C'ship Group Stage
Sat, 14 Jul,
Sat, 14 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 14 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 1
Thu, 12 Jul,
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 20:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 13 Jul,
Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V St Michael's 20:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 4
Sun, 15 Jul,
Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 1 Reserve
Thu, 12 Jul,
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 4 Reserve
Sun, 15 Jul,
Sun, 15 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Downings 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Div 1B Championship Final)
Fri, 13 Jul,
Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Convoy V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 16s Div 1A Championship Final)
Fri, 13 Jul,
Fri, 13 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup
Tue, 10 Jul,
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Wed, 11 Jul,
Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
Inishowen Board U18 Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire League
Tue, 10 Jul,
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 20:00, Ref: Paul Clifford
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 20:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Tue, 17 Jul,
Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Moville 20:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Division One Championship Section Three
Tue, 17 Jul,
Tue, 17 Jul, Venue: St Naul's, St Naul's GAA Club V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Minor Division Two Championship Section Four
Wed, 11 Jul,
Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
B Championship
Thu, 12 Jul,
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, Carndonagh V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling A Chamionship
Thu, 12 Jul,
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Dungloe 20:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Division 2
Wed, 11 Jul,
Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 11 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC
U12 Hurling League
Thu, 12 Jul,
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 12 Jul, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14A Hurling Championship
Tue, 10 Jul,
Tue, 10 Jul, Venue: Na Ceithre Máistirí, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
