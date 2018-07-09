O'Connor brothers among four players on the way out of Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he’s hopeful of signing two more players in time for Friday night’s visit of Longford Town to Finn Park.

Nathan Boyle made his return to Harps colours on Friday night against Drogheda, with Horgan revealing that Boyle’s clearance only came through two hours before kick-off at United Park.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening in Ballybofey, Horgan confirmed that two other players have been training with the squad with a view to signing. However, until clearance comes through, the manager said he won’t be revealing any information on either player.

Meanwhile, the Harps boss also confirmed the departure of four players from the senior squad. Brothers Michael and Ciaran O’Connor have both left with Michael rejoining his parent club Shamrock Rovers after his loan spell at Finn Park came to an end on June 30.

Ciaran O’Connor took to social media on Saturday to announce his departure from the club. Horgan said the player is in the process of leaving Harps and the manager wished both brothers well.

Horgan also said that Gareth Doherty’s loan move to Dergview still had to be finalised, but said the midfielder would be signing with the Castlederg club. Eric Whelan has also left the club, and has signed for Dublin Intermediate side Portmarnock FC.