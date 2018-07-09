DONEGAL GAA
Late Glenswilly goal not enough this week as Kilcar hold on for victory
Glenswilly hit another late goal but this time it wasn't enough to overcome Kilcar in Pairc Naomh Columba on Sunday.
Glenswilly 1-11
Kilcar 0-15
Caolan Kelly got the late goal as they rallied in the closing stages.
The home side led by a point at the break, 0-4 to 0-3, but Kilcar came strong in the third quarter with Matthew McClean, Michael Hegarty, Aodhan McGinley, Ryan O'Donnell and Mark Sweeney all pointing to take a firm grip.
However, Glenswilly reeled off four points of their own before further points from Brian O'Donnell and Michael Hegarty gave the winners the cushion they needed.
Scorers - Glenswilly: Gary McFadden 0-4,3f; Caolan Kelly 1-1, '45'; Brian Farrelly, Joe Gibbons 0-2 each; Caoimhinn Marley, Ryan Diver 0-1 each.
Kilcar: Mark Sweeney 0-3; Aodhan McGinley (1f), Daniel Lyons, Matthew McClean, Ryan O'Donnell, Michael Hegarty 0-2 each; Darragh O'Donnell, Brian O'Donnell 0-1 each.
