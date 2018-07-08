Bundoran prove far too strong for Naomh Columba with a big win in Glen

Bundoran chalked up another win on the road with a big win over Naomh Columba, in Pairc Na nGael, in Glencolmcille on Sunday afternoon.



NAOMH COLUMBA …………. 0-6

BUNDORAN ………………….. 2-14

Timmy Govorov and Cian McEniff scored the goals for the winners who led this tie 1-6 to 0-4 at halftime before dominating the second half.

Timmy Govorov scored the first goal after 20 minutes and McEniff netted the second early in the second period.

The second goal opened up a seven point lead and it was all Bundoran from then until the finish with Tommy Hourihan and Gary Clancy in fine form in front of the posts.

Between them the front two front men hit nine points with Hourihane finishing the game with 0-5 to his name and full forward Clancy four all from frees.

On a day nothing seemed to go right Paddy Byrne had a penalty saved by Conor Carthy six minutes from time.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O’Gara; Ciaran McBrearty, Michael Maguire,Philip McNern; Aaron Doherty (0-2,1f), Fionn Gallagher (0-1), Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne (0-1.’45), Teague McGinley; Lanty Molloy, Kevin McNern, Ryan McNern;Ryan Gillespie (0-2,1f), Philip Doherty, Christopher Byrne.

Subs used: Liam Boyle, Stephen Callaghan.

BUNDORAN; Conor Carthy; Brian McHenry, Diarmuid McCaughey, Matthew Ward; Johnny Boyle, Paul Murphy, Shane McGowan; Niall Dunne, Ciaran McCaughey; Michael McEniff (0-1), Diarmaid Spratt, Timmy Goverov (1-3); Tommy Hourihane (0-5,1f), Gary Clancy (0-4,4f), Cian McEniff (1-1).

Subs used; Pauric Rooney, Peter McGonagle.



REFEREE; Marc Browne (Four Masters)