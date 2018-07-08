Cloughaneely claim the bragging rights in their Northwest derby clash win over Gaoth Dobhair.

Cloughaneely bagged the two precious league points and also claimed the bragging rights in their two point local derby win over Gaoth Dobhair, in St Finians Park, Falcarragh, this afternoon.



CLOUGHANEELY ………….. 0-11

GAOTH DOBHAIR ………….2-3



Cloughaneely kicked the first three scores as the locals got off to a flying start against neighbour's Gaoth Dobhair.

Jason McGee, Paddy Cannon, and Mark Harley were the men to hit the target for the home side.

Gaoth Dobhair first scores came on 14 minutes when the Cloughaneely defense failed to deal with a long range free into the goal area and the ball was scrambled home by Eamon Collum.

The goal tied up the game at 0-3 to 1-0. But Michael Lynch’s men responded well and they led by a point at halftime, 0-5 to 1-1, thanks to points from Aidan Doohan and Jason McGee to one from Michael Carroll for the visitors to lead by one at the halftime interval.

Neasan McBride kicked two quick points on the resumption to edge Gaoth Dobhair in front for the first time.

But Cloughaneely responded with super points from McGee and Ciaran McFadden to reclaim the lead only to be rocked shortly after with Gaoth Dobhair’s second goal.

Shane Ferry polished off a good move after good combination play from Naoise O’Baoll and James Carroll for a two point lead.

The second goal was scored on 40 minutes but it was Gareth Dobhair’s last score as Cloughaneely finished strong and hit four points without reply for a great win and two precious league points.

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Michael Mulhern, Ciaran Scanlon, Michael Fitzgerald; Kevin Mulhern, John Harley, Mark Harley (0-1); Lee O’Brien, Jason McGee (0-3, 1f); Paddy Cannon (0-1), Denis Boyle (0-3, 1f), Ciaran McGeady; Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Shaun Maguire, Aidan Doohan (0-1).

Subs: John McGarvey for P. Cannon 36, Cillian Gallagher (0-1) for S Maguire 40.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Chris McFadden, Ryan Kelly;Shane Ferry (1-0), Niall Friel, Conor McCafferty; Dan McBride, Peter McGee; Naoise O’Baoill,. , Shaun Boyle , James Carroll (0-1); Eamonn Collum (1-0), Kevin Cassidy, Neasan McBride (0-2)