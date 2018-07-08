Cunningham’s  goals for Killybegs rocked Convoy

Paul Cunningham scored two goals and Ryan Cunningham one as Killybegs had too much fire power for St Mary’s, in Convoy, this afternoon.



ST MARY’S (Convoy) ….. 1-9

KILLYBEGS ……………….....3-15

Cunningham struck for his two goals in the space of a minute just before halftime to send Killybegs in 3-6 to 0-6 in front and well on their way to the two league points to maintain their position at the top of the Division Three table.

Ryan Cunningham scored the other Killybegs goal ten minutes earlier as John Cunningham’s young charges came from behind after the locals had got off to a great start to lead 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Paul Cunningham's two goal salvo really rocked the locals and they never recovered as Killybegs dominated the second period with Paddy Dolan converting a late penalty for the locals.



ST MARY’S SCORERS; Paddy Dolan (1-1, 1-0 pen), Joe McGill, Peter Blake (0-2) each, Raymond McNamee, C McNamee, Brendan Bonner, J Toye (0-1) each.

KILLYBEGS:Paul Cunningham (2-0),Ryan Cunningham (1-5),Christopher Murrin (0-3)Jack McSharry, Brendan Maguire(0-2) each. ,