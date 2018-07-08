St. Michael's hit the goals as they power home against Dungloe at The Bridge

It's often said that goals win matches and this was certainly the case at the Bridge last where St. Michael’s recorded back to back League wins with a strong final quarter ensuring a hard earned victory over Dungloe.

St. Michael’s 4-8

Dungloe 0-10

The game marked the return to the St. Michael’s starting line up of Colm McFadden and Mark Anthony McGinley although McFadden came off injured in the second half. Martin McElhinney also came on as a substitute for the injured Daniel McLaughlin in the first half.

St. Michael’s got of to a great start with Colm McFadden scoring a goal within 30 seconds despite the best efforts of Danny Rodgers in the Dungloe goal. Colin McFadden scored a point and Odhrán McFadden netted a second goal to put the home side seven points up facing in to a a strong wind.

Dungloe came back with points from Noel McBride and five points from set pieces by Danny Rodgers to leave two points between the sides at half time on a scoreline of St. Michaels 2-2 Dungloe 0-6.

Colin McFadden added a further point from the home side early in the second half but points from Mark Sweeney and Ryan Greene left the minimum between the sides.

There were two water breaks in this match and after the break mid way through the second half St. Michael’s began to assert control with goals from Christy Toye and Colin McFadden putting them in control and although Dungloe added points from Conor Greene and Conor O’Donnell Christy Toye, Odhrán McFadden and Ruairi Friel sealed the .

This was another vital win for the Bridge men as the fight for survival at the bottom half of the table and two fine first half saves by Mark Anthony McGinley contributed to the win.

Both sides will meet again in Dungloe next weekend.

ST MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley, Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Michael Rock Gallagher, Ruairi Friel 0-1, Ciaran Rock Gallagher, Oisin Langan, Christy Toye 1-2, Michael McGinley, Daniel McLaughlin, Liam Paul Ferry, Odhrán McFadden 2-5, Colin McFadden 1-0, Hugh O’Donnell. Subs: Martin McElhinney for Daniel McLaughlin, Andrew Kelly for Colm McFadden and Liam Kelly for Colin McFadden.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers 0-7, Doalty Boyle, Marc Curran, Matt Ward, Jason McBride, Matthew O’Donnell, David McCarron, Noel McBride 0-1, Ryan Connors, Mark Sweeney, Caolan Ward, Christy Greene 0-1, Conor Greene 0-1, Conor O’Donnell.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell.