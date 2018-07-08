Ardara power home in second half as they prove too strong for Four Masters in Donegal Town

Ardara came from four points down at half-time to run out easy winners against Four Masters in Donegal Town.

Four Masters 0-11

Ardara 2-12

It took a fairly sharp half-time team talk from Adrian Brennan to get his troops going as they were lacklustre in the opening half.

Four Masters, indeed, could have been further ahead at the break. They led by 0-7 to 0-1 after 17 minutes as they found space with ease in the Ardara defence.

Thomas McGowan was on form from frees while Patrick Reid, Cian Hegarty (with a goal chance on), Sean Meehan, Michael Doherty and Darren Doherty hit points for the home side.

Conor Classon had the Ardara point, but they finished the half better outscoring Four Masters by 0-3 to 0-1. Gareth Concarr, Lorcan O'Donnell and Brendan McNelis (48m free) had the Ardara scores while Thomas McGowan had his third Four Masters point.

The second half was a different affair with Gareth Concarr denied a goal after just 10 seconds by a brilliant save from Martin Cassidy.

Tony Harkin and Thomas McGowan (free) traded points before Ardara got the goal they were seekinhg. Lorcan O'Donnell was involved and the ball broke to CJ Molloy and he fired low to the corner through a ruck of players which gave Martin Cassidy no chance.

Gareth Concarr had his side level on 40 minutes and the visitors took over. Oisin O'Donnell (who made a big impression when introduced at half-time) had an effort saved on the line before Darragh O'Donnell and Lorcan O'Donnell edged Ardara clear.

Jason Duignan, after a barnstorming run, pulled it back to a point but then a long ball from Conor Classon found Lorcan O'Donnell and he blasted home a second goal.

Leo McHugh had a point for Masteers but Ardara continued to dominate with points from Lorcan O'Donnell, Concarr (2)and CJ Molloy. Before the end Four Masters lost Josh Lacey to a black card.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Enda Bonner, John Boyle, Aaron McCrea; Leo McHugh (0-1), Barry Dunnion, Oisin Reid; Jason Duignan (0-1), Patrick Reid (0-1); Sean Meehan (0-1), Josh Lacey, Emmett Doogan; Michael Doherty (0-1), Thomas McGowan (0-4,4f), Cian Hegarty (0-1). Subs., Darren Doherty (0-1) for Dunnion 6; Eoghan Corley for Bonner 52; Matthew Wilson for Meehan 55; Brian Fagan for D Doherty 62; Enda Bonner for Lacey bcard 63

ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher; Joe Melly, Tony Harkin (0-1), Brian Whyte; Kyle Gallagher, Johnny Herron, Nicholas Maguire; Conor Classon (0-1), Brendan McNelis (0-1,f); Gareth Concarr (0-4,3f), Peter McHugh, Danny Walsh; Darragh O'Donnell (0-1), CJ Molloy (1-1), Lorcan O'Donnell. (1-3). Subs., Oisin O'Donnell for K Gallagher ht; Matthew Maher for Herron, Daniel Breslin for P McHugh, both 63.

REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)