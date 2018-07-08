Aodh Ruadh lead at half time against St Eunan's

Aodh Ruadh 0-6

St Eunan's 0-5

In sweltering heat Aodh Ruadh have rallied well to lead at Fr Tierney Park by one point at half time.

Goalkeeper Peter Boyle, with a 55 metre free, hit the point to put them into the lead for the first time on 27 minutes.

Conor Gibbons with 0-3, Rory Kavanagh and Rory Carr have scored for the visitors, while Diarmaid McInerney with 0-5, three from play is the only other Aodh Ruadh scorer.

More later