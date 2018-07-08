Brick Molloy in fine form as Naomh Conaill see off Milford with five points to spare

Naomh Conaill maintained their rich vein of form to maintain their winning run with victory over Milford, in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



NAOMH CONAILL………………...4-10

MILFORD ………………………….. 4-5



Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy hit 1-6 for the winners with Eoin Waide, 17 year-old Danny Gallagher, Eunan Doherty and Seamus Corcoran netting the other three points.

All four goals were scored in the first half with two of them posted in the opening eight minutes as Naomh Conaill exploded from the blocks.

Eoin Waide banged home the first inside 30 seconds with literally the first attack of the game when the wing back got on the end of a lightning fast move to give Caolan McGettigan no chance from five metres.

Naomh Conaill despite being without county men Leo McLoone, Ciaran and Anthony Thompson and the injured Ethan O’Donnell really penned Milford back in the early exchanges.

And before Cathal McGettigan got Milford off the mark with a close in free on eight minutes Kieran Gallagher and Brick Molloy had raised white flags for the locals.

The power and the pace of Gallagher in the opening half really took the fight to Milford as he tore thrrough from midfield on numerous occasions.

It was one of his direct runs which set up his younger brother Danny for Naomh Conaill’s second goal for a 2-2 to 0-1 lead with barely nine minutes gone on the match clock.

Milford had keeper Caolan McGettigan to thank for keeping them in the tie in the opening half. McGettigan in quick success got blocks in to deny Brick Molloy and Eunan Doherty goals towards the end of the first quarter. Though with the benefit of hindsight both men might have been better off opting for points.

And it was from one such saves the ball was swept down the field and Joey Cullen got a flick to a Darragh Black cross for a Milford goal.

That was on 15 minutes and a lifeline for Milford who quickly added a point through Christopher Barrett.

Barrett added one point before half time but further goals from Eunan Doherty and Seamus Corcoran sent Naomh Conaill in eight points up, 4-4 to 1-3 at halftime.

Milford to their credit were eight behind at the break but they refused to crumble and they outscored the locals, 3-2 to 0-5 in the second half though their fourth goal scored by Cathal McGettigan came in the dying seconds of the game.

Daragh Black struck the first goal within three minutes of the restart.

But with the margin still five Naomh Conaill had the cushion and points from Brick, Eunan Doherty and Seamus Corcoran meant they always had Milford at arms length.

Kane Barrett on 52 minutes and Cathal McGettigan on 62 minutes scored the Milford goals. But the Brick made sure the margin was always comfortable and Naomh Conaill were easy enough winners in the end.

NAOMH CONBAILL;Tony Byrne; Aaron Thompson, Kevin McGettigan, Logan Quinn; Jeaic McKelvey, Ultan Doherty, Eoin Waide (1-0); Charles McGuinness, Kieran Gallagher (0-1);Eunan Doherty (1-1), Leon Thompson, Seamus Ellis; Seamus Corcoran (0-2), Dermot Brick Molloy (1-6,3F),Danny Gallagher (1-0).

Sub; John O’Malley for E Waide (h/t); Hughie Gallagher for A Thompson (45)

MILFORD; Cathal McGettigan; Conor McNulty, Sean Black, Conor McHugh; Gavin Grier, Gary Merritt, David Curley; Joey Cullen (1-0),Luke Barrett (0-1,1f); Cathal McGettigan (1-1,1f), Christopher Barrett (0-2), James Doyle; Darragh Black (1-1), Tony McNamee, Kyle Black.

Subs: Ronan Docherty for G Grier (20 inj); Paddy Peoples for J Doyle (h/t); Kane Barrett (1-1)for D Black (41); Peter Curran for C McNulty (58); Pauric Curley for L Barrett (62).