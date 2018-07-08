Naomh Ultan back to winning ways after good home win against Moville

Naomh Ultan got back to winning ways with a good win over Moville in Dunkineely on Saturday night.



Naomh Ultan 1-15

Moville 1-13



In a very competitive and close encounter, Naomh Ultan got off to a whirlwind start to lead by 0-6 to no score. But they lost Alan Lyons to injury after 15 minutes and a Ciaran Diver goal had Moville back in contention at the break as Naomh Ultan led 0-9 to 1-3.

A James Byrne goal helped Naomh Ultan keep their noses in front in the second half.



Scorers - Naomh Ultan: Dermot Gallier 0-4,2f; Alan Lyons 0-3; Cian Kennedy 0-3,2f; James Byrne 1-0; Patrick White, Aaron Byrne, Joe Alvey, Peter Alvey, Red Daniel Gallagher 0-1 each.



Moville: Ciaran Diver 1-5,3f; Danny Murphy 0-2,1f; Sean McGeady, Ryan McDermott, Eunan Hegarty, Malachy McDermott, Enda Faulkner, Declan Diver 0-1 each.



REFEREE: Michael McShane (Kilcar)