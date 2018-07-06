Rory McIlroy loses ground with one over par round on second day of Irish Open in Donegal

After the morning session on Friday morning at Ballyliffin Golf Club in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Rory McIlroy's putting woes continues as he struggled to make ground on the leaders.

McIlroy finished with a one over round to finish on -1, which leaves him with ground to make up at the weekend. But again, like the opening day, it could have been much better. He got to -3 at one stage but dropped a shot on the 8th (his 17th) and then struggled on his last hole (9th) to visit the rough twice before recorded another bogey.

At the moment he is six shots off the lead, which is held by Swede Joakim Lagergren on -7, who has taken over at the top. Conditions were again perfect with very little wind.

Former US Masters champion, Danny Willett, who has been in the wilderness for over 18 months, is on -6 and it could have been better as the Englishman recorded a double bogey on the 5th (his 14th). Lee Westwood is on -5.

Shane Lowry had an up and down round but unlike McIlroy, broke par with a 70 and finished the day on -2, getting a very good birdie on the 9th, his last hole.

The stage is set for the overnight leader, Ryan Fox, who will resume at -5, while there will be big galleries following Padraig Harrington at -4. Graeme McDowell will also attract interest and he resumes at -1.

Ruaidhri McGee, who has big Donegal connections, will play his second round also in the afternoon, starting out at level par after a good opening day. Indeed, he was -3 at one stage with five holes to play on Thursday.