Gaoth Dobhair back on top of Division One following draw with St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park

Gaoth Dobhair have gone back on top of the Donegal All-County Football League Division One table following last night's draw with St Eunan's, in O'Donnell Park



ST EUNAN'S ...............0-13

GAOTH DOBHAIR .......1-10

They are equal on points with Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's but ahead on score average of both Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s.



Eamonn Collum and Gavin McBride scored the goals for Gaoth Dobhair while sharpshooter Conor Gibbons top scored for the locals.

The freescoring Gibbons hit ten of St Eunan's points while Conor O'Donnell, Lee McMonagle and Conor ‘Duck’ O'Donnell posted the other points for the the home side.

St Eunan’s also missed a first half penalty when Niall Hannigan drove wide from the spot on the stroke of halftime.

Eamon nCollum scored the goal and Kevin Cassidy and Gavin McBride the first half points for Gaoth Dobhair as the sides went in level at half-time level, Gaoth Dobhair 1-2 St Eunan's 0-5.

Kevin Cassidy and James Carroll and Gibbons traded points on the resumption. And Gibbons and Collum exchanged scores before Lee McMonagle edged St Eunan's ahead.

But Gaoth Dobhair were back in front when McBride slotted home from the penalty spot after Collum was fouled.

Gaoth Dobhair were two up again 2-6 to 1-7 but despite being reduced to 14 men St Eunan's finished strong and Gibbons produced the goods with two late scores for a share of the points.

Oisin Toal was the St Eunan’s player who picked up the red card.

ST EUNAN’S; Matthew Gallagher; Conor Parke , Sean Hensey , Anthony Gallagher; Oisin Toal , Aaron Deeney , Sean Halvey; Conor O Donnell (0-1 ), Darragh Mulgrew, Niall Hannigan; Ross Wherity , Brian McIntyre; Conor ‘Duck’ O Donnell (0-1 '45), Rory Kavanagh, Conor Gibbons (0-10,7f ) .

SUBS: Conall Dunne for R Wherity ( h/t), Lee Mc Monagle (0-1) for N Hannigan 42, Jamie Doherty for C O’Donnell 50, Ciaran McCloskey for B McIntyre

GAOTH DOBHAIR; Christopher Sweeney; Seaghan Ferry, Christopher McFadden, Gary McFadden; Niall Friel, Daniel McBride, Conor McCafferty;Peter McGee, Odhran McFadden-Ferry; James Carroll (0-1), Sean Boyle , Neasan O Boaill, Eamonn Collum (1-1); Kevin Cassidy (0-2 ), Gavin McBride (1-3 1-0 pen,1'45).

SUBS : Neasan McBride for Boyle (h/t), Proinsias Gallagher for G McBride black card.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)