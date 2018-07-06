National medals for Lifford Strabane athletes

It was a successful outing to the Co. Offaly town of Tullamore at the weekend for three Lifford Strabane AC athletes at the National Junior and U23 Track and Field Championships and National Juvenile U-12 and U-13 Championships.

At the National Junior and U-23 Championships on Saturday, Brendan O'Donnell retained his Junior Mens Hammer title after a 5th round throw of 64.32m secured him victory over Sean Mockler of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC in Tipperary in 2nd place.

Darryl Crawford followed up later in the day by taking a bronze medal in the Mens U23 Weight Throw for Distance with a fine effort of 7.66m.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Lifford Strabane ACs Caoimhe Gallen took home a bronze medal in the U12 Girls Shot Putt at the National Juvenile U12 and U13 Championships at the sane venue when getting the shot out to 8.13m. Caoimhe is a sister of Adrienne Gallen who just the week before claimed a bronze medal in the Girls Hammer at the Tailteann Games Interprovincial in Santry Stadium in Dublin when throwing 44.64m.

Attention now turns to the upcoming National Juvenile U14 - U19 Championships taking place over the weekend of 14 - 15 July where Lifford Strabane AC will attempt to consolidate its position as number 1 Juvenile Throws club in Ireland, a position the club has held since 2016.