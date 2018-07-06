Tir Chonaill AC: Kelly McGrory back in form to take 400m hurdles title

On Saturday last at the Irish U-23 and Junior U-20 championships in sun scorched Tullamore. Kelly Mc Grory impressed in winning the U-23 400m Hurdles. It's great to see Kelly back in competition again following recent injuries.

Caolan O'Callaghan continued his achievement record with a silver medal winning performance in the Triple Jump.

Also on Saturday it was great to see a relatively newcomer to the sport achieve at the Ulster/ANI Masters championships. Congrats to Robert Anderson on three medal winning performances in the Long Jump[Silver] and the Hammer[bronze] and weight throw[bronze]

Donegal Town Festival 10k

On Sunday morning club men Ronan Matthews and Paul Ward filled one and two positions at the well organised Donegal Town Festival 10k. Congrats to club members that took part and thanks to all that helped organise, officiate, steward, hospitality and supply an array of excellent prizes. A special word of thanks to club sponsor, All Sports Donegal Town, and the Donegal Town Business Focus group for kind donations towards the event

On Sunday in Tullamore more outstanding performance from our young athletes at the Irish U9 -11 Children's Games and U-12/13 championships.

A number/group travelled, won medals, finished into top eight positions and had PB marks. All enjoyed the challenge/occasion.

Ava Anderson, yes a close relation of Robert [mentioned above], pushed the Shot out to 8,82m to claim the National U12 title. She followed up with a 15.98m best in the Turbo Javelin. Eoghan Boyle cleared 1.45m in the U-13/High Jump for an excellent 4th place finish - the same height as the bronze medal winner. Later he got out to 4.46m for 5th in the Long Jump. Ethan Dewhirst, 4.16m and Sawyer Campbell, 4.04m filled 7th and 9th positions in the U12 Long Jump. Ava Rose Curran cleared a PB of 1.30m in the U14 High Jump and Shay O'Halloran, got out to 8.18m for 9th in the U13 Shot Putt.

In the children's games where athletes compete in pairs, Sarah Jane Shovelin and Aine Brannigan, recorded 9.79secs and 9.54secs and combined to win bronze medals. In the U10 Turbo Javelin, Callum Dorrian 14.39m and Finn Campbell,17.17m combined for 31.56m and 6th team place. Eimear Meehan and Emily Melly, finished 11th in the U9 Long Jump. Alannah Anderson and Emma Jane Shovelin filled 9th place in the U11 Long Jump -a similar position as Sarah Molloy and Allanah Anderson in he U11 Turbo Javelin. The Girls 4 x 100m relay team of Sophie Campbell, Sarah Jane Shovelin, Alannah Anderson and Aine Brannigan ran 62.46secs for an overall 9th team finish

Nest week

On Saturday next, club relay teams and entrants in the B All Irelands will travel to Tullamore. We wish them well.