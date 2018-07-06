GOLF NEWS . . . All the news from the Golf Clubs around Donegal

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon Ladies and visitors have been continuing to enjoy the remarkably good spell of weather. We had some fabulous scores in the Ladies’ Summer Open on Thursday 28th July which was won by Eileen McLarnan (28) with 42pts. and the runner-up was Kathleen McCormick (25) with 40pts. B.O.T. 3rd. place went to Hazel Russell (18) with 40pts. 1st. 9 - Susie Sweeney 22 pts. B.O.T. 2nd. 9 - Brid McDonagh 21pts. C.S.S. 72.

The June Monthly was won by Noreen McConigley (24) with 80 pts. and the runner-up was Eileen McLarnan(28) with 78pts. B.O.T.

The winner of the Sunday Members' competition (1/7/18) was Anne Speedie(24) with a great score of 42pts. and Mae Blaney (25) came second with 39pts. C.S.S. 73.

The Members' Competition will run as usual on Sunday 8th July with the previous Friday 6th the alternate date. Then on Wednesday 11th July Open Week begins and runs until 22nd July with competitions almost all days when Ladies can play. We look forward to seeing many visitors along with our club members during this time.

The John Sweeney Memorial Ladies and Gents Open was held on Saturday 31st July.

Well done to Claire McGonagle (6) who won the Ladies' prize with 70 net and congratulations to Noreen McConigley who had a Hole in One at the 5th.

Gaoth Dobhair

Ghlac 25 foireann páirt sa Club Classic Dé Sathairn agus buíochas do achan nduine a thug tacaíocht. Buíochas speisialta do Terence, ó Divers Hyundai a bhí ‘na phríomh urraithe don lá. Seo na príomh bhuaiteoirí. 1ú : James M. Sweeney (Hole in One 4ú Poll), Cathal Mulligan, Chris McFadden agus Odhrán Mac Niallais -113pt. 2ú: Martin Kelly, Mickey Ferry, Mick O’Connor agus Kitty Doherty 104pt. 3ú: Kathleen Rodgers, Mairéad Harkin, Anne Curran agus Mary Lucy Ní Fhearraigh 103pt. Fuair Sheila Gallagher agus Pat Sweeney na Buillí is Faide agus Seán Ó hIcí nearest the Pin.

Gibson & Associates were the sponsors for Sunday’s competition with Pádraig Gallagher (13) scoring 66 to take first place. Mickey Annie Ferry (20) with 68 and Paul Fletcher (18) with 69 took the minor places. Philip McBride (15) and Mark Coyle (24) took the nines with 32 and 31. Rory Mangan won the Category and Anthony Doherty (7) the Gross. CSS was 68.

The Matchplay continues to produce some interesting results and two more matches will leave 8 teams to contest the quarter finals.

Beidh an chéad chluiche eile ag foireann an Minor League as baile le Rosapenna ar an 13ú Iúil agus an cluiche baile ar an 27ú. An deireadh seachtaine seo beidh Comórtas Údarás na Gaeltachta ar siúl. Seo Qualifier an Chaiftín chomh maith.

Cuirfhear tús leis an Champa Samhraidh Dé Luain an 9ú Iúil – clarú 10 am.

Bhí tarraingt an Club Draw ann oíche Dhomhnaigh agus seo na buaiteoirí : €250 Kitty Doherty : €100 Séamus McGowan : €50 Piaras Coyle, Tom Ó hIcí agus Micheál Doherty. Beidh Lá an Chaiftín 2018, Hughie Mac Giolla Bhríde, ar siúl ar an Satharn 21ú Iúil.

Ádh mór ar Ballyliffin agus an Irish Open a eagrú acu an seachtain seo.

Letterkenny Ladies

On Tuesday 26th June the club competition was sponsored by Ruth’s Pharmacy and the winner was our Competition Secretary Angela Kilgallen with a very impressive 42pts bringing her handicap into the teens. Runner-Up was Lady Vice Captain Angela Bradley 39pts(bot) and 3rd was Margaret Harvey 39pts. It’s worth mentioning that our Junior member Mary Beth McBrearty had an eagle on the 1st hole in this competition, that’s the second eagle in the ladies branch in the last few days -looks like standards are on the up around Barnhill!

The Revive Active Team were in action on Thursday in blistering heat. Not a drop of rain but umbrellas were up shading our ladies from the uv rays with plenty of sunscreen and water being the order of the day. The ladies who played at home probably suffered the worst of the heat with team Captain Monica McDonagh on hand at the 9th with chilled water and face cloths to cool her girls. At least the ladies in Dunfanaghy had the sea breeze to make their playing conditions more bearable. That said the heat did not affect performance and the team are now through to the Regional quarter finals.

The Junior Cup Team hosted Royal Portrush on Sunday for the return leg of that fixture. The ladies had secured an excellent two and a half matches away which put them in a very strong position on Sunday and indeed the first three matches out were won with the final two pairings called in. Well done to them, they await the winners of Shandon Park or Belvoir for their next encounter.

Also on Sunday the Challenge Cup Team travelled to Rockmount for their return match. However that odyssey has now come to an end but it was a terrific effort by the whole panel which was gallantly led by Team Captain Mary Ellen McNulty.

Forty three teams played in the Crumlish Hospital Classic on Saturday which has been played at Barnhill for ten years now. The winning Ladies Team on the day was Marian O Sullivan, Tracy Spence, Bridie Gildea and Maura Cavanagh. Triona Daly and Bridget McClafferty were winners in the Mixed Team category partnered by Ronan Daly and PJ Sweeney. Well done to all competitors, organisers and sponsors alike for support of this deserving cause.

Best of luck to the Intermediate Team and their Captain Eileen Williamson who travel to Knock today 7th, they have four matches from the home leg and will hopefully pick up the other one required to progress to next round.

The sun continues to shine and hopefully that will bring more good scoring in the weeks ahead. Next ‘major’ is the Captain’s Prize to the ladies and the draw list is on the notice board in the locker room. Please note second round singles match play to be completed by 15/7/18

Letterkenny

On Wed 27/06/18 the Highland Motors Open was played off. Adrian Daly (21.2) is back again in form winning with a great score of 41 pts. He got 7 pars in making up his score. Mark Doherty (9.2) came in 2nd place with 40 pts. (BOT) and Tommy Greally (17.8) got 3rd place also 40 pts. (BOT). Barry Cavanagh (11.8) even though he scored 40 pts. had to accept 4th place. The great condition of the course and the good weather has certainly resulted in great golf being played and big numbers of golfers turning out.

On Sat 30/06/18 the Crumlin's Children Hospital Classic was held. There was very big support for this Classic by both Sponsors and players. First place went to Martin Roarty, E. Bradley, J. McAllister and G. Conaty (also nearest pin on 13th) with a great score of 97 pts. They now have possession of the much coveted Cup until next year. Second place went to Niall McClafferty, Damien McClafferty, Ronan McClafferty and Adrian McClafferty with a score of 94 pts. The best mixed team was - Triona Daly, PJ Sweeney, Ronan Daly and Bridget McClafferty with 91pts and the best ladies team was Marian O’Sullivan, Tracy Spence, Bridie Gildea and Maura Cavanagh with 87pts.

On Sun 01/07/18 there was an Open Competition where Francis Higgins (19.5) certainly peaked on the day winning with 43 pts. Francis took a birdie on the 14th and got 5 pars on his way around the course. Kieran Sweeney (5.0) came in 2nd place with a great score of 41 pts. Kieran got 2 birdies i.e. on 1st and 15th and 13 pars with 3 bogeys. Charles McLaughlin (14.2) came in 3rd place with 39 pts. (BOT).

Donegal League captained by Seamus Farren secured the required result in their second leg match away to Cruit Island Golf Club. They now advance to the next round against Gweedore Golf Club on a date yet to be decided, The winning team consisted of - Jamie Foley / Cian Harkin, Kieran Sweeney / Kevin Kiely, Barry Kavanagh / Kevin Hensey , Liam Wiseman / Ronan Daly , Brian O’Donnell / Sam Hegarty. Congratulations to Seamus and his team.

The Cat4 Competition on Mon 25/06/18 was won by Pluincead O Fearraigh 29pts over 13 holes.

Upcoming Events - On Sat. 07/06/18 the Letterkenny Kia/Nissan www.inishowenmotors.ie Open will be held. On Sun we have an Open Competition and on Wed. 11/07/18 we have Sweeney's Bar Open.

Bundoran Ladies

Well done to Kathleen O’Neill and all the winners in the Lafayette Photography Dublin/ Omagh competition on Sunday last. 1st Kathleen O’Neill 40 points 2nd Cailin McInerney 39 points 3rd Sandra Dunmore 35 points 4th Celeste Barbour 34 points (b.o.t.) , front nine Yvonne McGarrigle 17 points back nine Kathleen Moran 18 points, 36h/c Gloria Lynch 30 points. On Thursday last Deirdre Mulligan, Bernie Gillespie and Mary Mitchell won the 3 Ball Champagne Scramble sponsored by Simpson’s Supermarket Bundoran, with a fine score of 95 points. This Thursday there is a club 3 Ball Rumble and on Sunday next the stableford competition is sponsored by Rossano’s Hair and Beauty, Ballyshannon.

North West

Total Golf Thursday Open: 28th June - Results: 1st Matthew Stainsby (7) 39pts b.o.t; 2nd Colm Holmes (18) 39pts; Gross Padraig MacLochlainn (5) 75; 3rd Dermot McDermott (15) 38pts. C.S.S 69

Fixtures

Thursday 5th July Total Golf Thursday Open

Saturday 7th July Summer Trophy

Donegal Seniors Alliance

Results of Donegal Senior Golf Alliance Outing to Strabane on 28 June: 1 P Doyle 18 Strabane 41; 2 P O Hare 13 Strabane 38 BOT; 3 D McBride 21 Portsalon 38 bOT; 4 B Kelly 19 B & S 38 BOT; 5 P McGuigan 23 Strabane 38 BOT; Gross J Grant 10 B & S 26 GP; 6 E McDonnell 22 B & S 38 BOT; 7 T Farrell 19 B & S 38; 8 C McHugh 23 Letterkenny 36 BOT; 9 H McCormack 18 B & S 36 BOT; 10 P Devlin 15 Greencastle 36 BOT

Cat A 1 M Murray 17 Cloughaneely 35 BOT; 2 D Sheridan 14 Otway 35 BOT

Cat B 1 D McNulty 18 B & S 34 BOT; 2 P Wallace 22 Portsalon 34 BOT

Cat C 1 P Woods 17 Donegal 36; 2 B Lavelle 21 B & S 35 BOT

Cat D1 H Casey 24 Strabane 35; 2 J Callan 12 Strabane 34.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition, sponsored by JD Window Cleaners, Belleek were as follows: 1st Martin Donnelly - 69 (BOT); 2nd Terry McShea 69 - (BOT); 3rd Patsy McCauley - 69; 4th: Martin Harte - 70 (BOT). Gross: John Fox - 75

Next weekend's competition will be sponsored by P. McCaffrey & Sons, Ballyshannon.

There will be a Seniors Open (over 50 - front tees) on Tuesday 3rd July.

The Club holds an Open Competition every Wednesday.

Open Week will be held between Monday 16th and Sunday 22nd July. All are welcome.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

A great display in Dungannon by our All Ireland Mixed Team against a very fancied Belvoir Park side saw the East Donegal pairs push forward into the quarter finals of the Ulster section.

On a beautiful hot summer Sunday afternoon, with a slight breeze acting as a cooling agent in the Tyrone town, the B&S side took shot by shot, hole by hole and match by match in their stride. The guys and gals put on a fantastic performance and won the required three matches to go through so well done to Terry and Margaret.

Our Fred Daly Team were at home to Hilton Templepatrick and had a clean sweep of 5 matches out of 5 and where 22 holds up. A great display of golf by the Young Guns and in one match alone there were no fewer than 9 birdies which is an exceptional standard of golf. A great result yes but captain Sean Carlin knows too well that things can change so much in one day and indeed that was the case the very next day when the they travelled up to Hilton for the return leg. The result was completely reversed but the B&S lads had done enough at home and got through buy four holes so well done lads and good luck in the next round. Thank you to the parents who travelled with the boys.

A very successful day was had at Ballybofey and stranorlar golf club by the friends of Letterkenny General Hospital they had their annual classic here and as always raised a massive amount of money for a great cause.

Best of Luck to Andy Parkinson's Ulster Cup side on Sunday when they take on Co Armagh in the Home leg. Bit of a task lies ahead but Andy has an abundance of faith in his troops.

Junior Golf: Our junior golf got of to a great start on Monday Last and a great amount of work went into this by our Lady Captain Josephine Stewart. There was great support from our male members also who selflessly give up alot of their time each year to see through our junior programme.

Results - Tuesday 26th June, sponsored by Lafferty Transport: 1st Nett: Hugh Friel (24) 44pts.; 2nd Nett: Brendan Kelly (21) 43pts. BOT; Gross: Ryan Griffin (3) 37pts.; 3rd Nett: Joe blee (17) 43pts.BOT . Senior Prize: Bernard Foy (27) 36pts. Competitors 74. CSS 67

Saturday 30th June, sponsored by Anthony Conaghan Cars: 1st Nett: Ray Devenney 82 – 16 = 66; 2nd Nett: Dean Doherty 80 – 13 = 67; Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (7) 77; 3rd Nett: Mickey Ferry 81 –13 =78(BOT). Competitors 54. CSS 67

Sunday 1st July, Sunday Sweep, sponsored by Fred’s Golf Shop: 1st Nett: Karl McCafferty (19) 43pts.; 2nd Nett: Rob Connolly (20) 42pts (BOT); Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (7) 28pts.. Competitors 47. CSS 67

Upcoming Events: Saturday 7th, Monthly Medal, sponsored our Vice Captain Mr Seán Carlin

Sunday 8th, sponsored by Bus Eireann.

Tuesday 10th Open sponsored by Mary McHugh.

Wednesday 11th Past Captains

Thursday 12, Donegal Senior Alliance

Friday 13th Captains Mixed

Saturday 14th (The Big One) Mr Gerry Driver’s Captain’s Prize, day 1

Sunday 15th Captains Prize day 2, with 9 holes for ladies.

Finally, everyone at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club would like to wish our near neighbours Ballyliffin the very best of luck for their Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. For all our members who are travelling, have a great week.

Portsalon

John Sweeney Memorial Cup: The inaugural John Sweeney Memorial Cup took place on Saturday and we could not have asked for more.

The course was drenched in sunshine, with soaring temperatures ensuring a hard and fast layout made for a true test of links golf. In a fitting tribute to John, we had in excess of 130 golfers taking part on the day, testament to the man that we remembered.

As our President Andy Boland remarked at last night's presentation of prizes, John would have been ecstatic to turn up on Saturday morning and be told the competition was stroke play off the back markers. No hiding places.

No doubting he would have looked down on the winning score with immense pride too.

Johnny Shields (5) took the honours and ensured his will be the first name inscribed on the new trophy with a superb two-under par gross round of 70.

A haze of birdies on front nine put him in position to challenge, with strokes gained at the first, fourth, eighth and ninth holes. Further shots were picked up on the par threes at the 12th and 15th. While some might have baulked at a double-bogey six on the 16th, Johnny redoubled his efforts and finished birdie-par for a what would turn out to be a three-shot victory.

A stunning round of golf, and one thoroughly befitting of the occasion.

Quelling any notion that stoke play and white markers was to the advantage of category one golfers was runner-up Seimi McBride (19) who recoded an excellent round with a 65 nett score. Indeed, bar a couple of late lip-outs, it might have needed the judge to separate the front two.

The Ladies winner on the day was Claire McGonagle (6) with a fine 70 nett score while Noreen McConigley also had a day to remember as she produced an Ace at the par-three fifth hole!

We were privileged to have John's wife, Mary Teresa, and son Johnny join us last night for the presentations.

A huge thank you to the prize sponsors on the day – Enda Kennedy, Marty McDermott, Tommy Gallagher Injury Management, Frank and John Casey/Rosapenna Golf Resort, Portsalon Golf Club and The Sweeney Family.

And to all that played for making it such a fitting tribute to a special man. See you next year!

John Sweeney Memorial Cup – Saturday 30th June - Winner: Johnny Shields (5) – 65 nett; Runner-up: Seimi McBride (19) – 68 nett; Gross: Ciaran Gilcreest (3) – 73 gross; Third: Brian Coyle (17) – 70 nett BOT; Fourth: Pat Campbell (15) – 70 nett BOT; Ladies Winner: Claire McGonagle (6) – 70 nett. Hole-in-One: Noreen McConigley

Gents Open - Wednesday 27th June: Winner: PJ Doyle (6) - 38 pts; Runner-up: Ray Moore (24) - 37 pts; Gross: Joseph Doyle (7) - 29 gross pts. CSS: 73

Irish Open AT Ballyliffin: The biggest week in the history of golf in County Donegal is finally upon us, as the stars of the European Tour descend on Ballyliffin Golf Club for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2018.

In the current spell of glorious sunshine, it promises to be a majestic showcase for golf here in Donegal and the wider North-West area.

The Captain Mick McGlynn and everyone at Portsalon GC wish Ballyliffin the best of luck this week. The hard work has paid off, hopefully the sunshine will be rich reward and a brilliant tournament looks to be in store on the Glashedy Links.

Team News: Our Donegal League team achieved a narrow home success over Bundoran on Sunday in their first leg, coming out with a slender 3-2 win. There have been many tight battles between the clubs in recent years and this one looks set to be no different.

Johnny Shields continued a fruitful weekend as he teamed up with Stephen Connolly to win match one, while there were also victories for Shane Sandilands and Dermot Shields and the pairing of Joe Hensey and Donal Callaghan Jnr. Portsalon are three holes up, but facing into a tough task in the return leg to convert their narrow advantage into victory. They do lead though, so there's plenty to be positive about!

The Junior League team suffered an evening to forget on Monday against neighbours Rosapenna, who brought a strong team and left with what appears an unassailable first-leg advantage. Pauric Dunleavy was the sole victor for Portsalon on the day.

Events: Open Week 2018 begins on Wednesday 11th July and runs until Sunday 22nd July. We have a packed line-up of competitions, both ladies, gents and team, sure to cater for all your golfing needs.

Why not come and join us in the sparkling Donegal sunshine at the course ranked 16th in Ireland's Top 100 for 2018! See our website: www.portsalongolfclub.ie for full details on events or visit https://www.facebook.com/

Portsalon-Golf-Club for the entire Open Week 2018 schedule. Online booking now available for all competitions during Open Week.