Donegal and Croke Park issue joint statement after meeting on Super 8s

Donegal GAA officials met with officials in Croke Park today (Thursday) to get clarification on the forthcoming fixtures in the Super 8s, and especially in relation to Dublin playing both their home and neutral games at Croke Park.

As a result, the GAA have agreed to review the entire Super 8 competition at the end of this season.

After the meeting a joint statement was issued, which we carry below:

All Ireland Football Championship Quarter Finals – Joint Statement

The GAA has confirmed that a meeting between Senior officials and members of the Donegal County Committee took place in Croke Park earlier today. It was accepted as part of these discussions, that the rules in relation to the new All Ireland SFC Quarter Final Round Robin system had been democratically adopted at Congress 2017 and that these provided for all Round 1 games to be played at Croke Park and each county to subsequently have one home and one away game. While Donegal challenged how any team could nominate Croke Park as their home venue, it was acknowledged that there was nothing in Rule to prohibit this.

Donegal also requested in light of the issues they highlighted, that a review of the first year of the new championship structures be held by Central Council later in the year and that all counties be invited to submit their observations in this context. It was agreed that the issues highlighted by Donegal would be considered as part of this process and that if Central Council collectively felt that non-structural changes to aspects of the Championship were required, that these could be put to Annual Congress in 2019 for consideration.