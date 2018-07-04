Ballyliffin Golf Course announce new contract with Electric Ireland as Irish Open tees off

Ballyliffin Golf Course has announced a new contract with Electric Ireland as energy supplier, providing the course with electricity for the next two years.

The new contract will see Electric Ireland provide Ballyliffin with approximately 230,000kwh of electricity per annum as well as access to smart technology to review consumption on a daily basis, maximising their energy efficiency.

Ballyliffin’s General Manager, John Farren commented on the announcement stating, “It is an exceptionally exciting time for Ballyliffin as we host the Irish Open and welcome the expected 100,000 travelling fans to Inishowen. Though this is the first time Ballyliffin has hosted a tournament of this magnitude, our links are world-renowned and we have ambitious plans for the Club in the years ahead. For that to happen it is vital that we have an energy supplier that can support all of our needs and is able to provide us with a flexible and competitive energy offering.”

“In Electric Ireland we have that trusted supplier. They have the knowledge, surety of supply and through their on-line monitoring service they are providing us with the opportunity to consistently assess and review how we can improve our energy efficiency.”

Commenting on the contract, Business Markets and Sales Manager, Tony Dunlea said: “Electric Ireland has a reputation for providing flexible and innovative energy supply products and services designed to solve the diverse & changing needs of our customers in a complex and dynamic market.”

“A key ambition of Electric Ireland is to create long-term customer relationships, providing support as they develop and grow their business. We see our competitive and tailored energy provision to Ballyliffin, as they host the Irish Open, as being integral to that.”