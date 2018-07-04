DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 6,8,4,1,7,3,2,5. The winning sequence was 6,8,4. Bronagh Kelly, Edenoughill won €50. This week's jackpot is €4,000.

The 100 club winner was Shane McGuire, Carrickshandrum. Shane won €100.

Congratulations to the senior men who picked up another vital two points with a victory at home against Moville, in the league. This victory keeps them in the hunt for promotion.

What a performance from the U-16 boys in Monellan reaching the Division Two county championship final after a thrilling 3-12 to 2:12 victory over St Nauls.

Red Hugh’s u10s travelled to Drumquin at the weekend to play in their u10 jubilee celebrations. The team reached the semi-final playing some great football. Lead by Ryley Stewart who was stand out player on the day amongst ten clubs ably assisted by Ryan McConnell, Caolan Burns and Daniel Callaghan. Eoin Scanlon who is improving week on week marshalled the backline with Thomas Bradley. Up front Riley White, Joseph McMenamin, Conan McHugh, Ciaran Moss played their part.

The U16 girls are hosting a cake sale and coffee morning on Sunday 15th of July in the clubhouse at 11am. Anyone wishing to donate or bake please contact Sabrina White or Lisa Geary. All help will be much appreciated.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior senior hurlers got their championship campaign off to a great start winning away in Buncrana on Saturday.

The senior footballers dug to pull off a remarkable comeback to win against Bundoran on Sunday, in the league.

Best of luck to Holly Gillespie and Leah Gallen and the Donegal U16 girls in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, on Wednesday night.

The Club will host a Cul Camp from the 9th to the 13th of July. Application forms are available in Raymond’s room at MacCumhaill Park for anyone who needs them.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 3 10 and 15. There were two match 3 winners: Evelyn Breen, Woodlawn and Ed Walsh, Cappry who receive €75 each. This week’s jackpot is €7,800.

NAOMH MUIRE (Lower Rosses)

We had a great turn out at our club camp this week our thanks to head coach Manus Friel and his team of coaches Mary Boyle O'Brien and Robbie O'Donnell for all their help. The senior team drew away to Malin, on Sunday.

There were three Naomh Muire club members on the Donegal hurling u17s team who played in the All- Ireland Celtic final. Well done to Joe Greene, Odhran Duffy, Cathal Rodgers and Martin Mannion.

The club underage trip to the Super 8s game in Croke Park will take place on weekend OF July 14/15. Contact 0876684200 for details. Roisin Rodgers is a member of the Donegal U16 squad playing Galway, in the All-Ireland semi-final, in Sligo.

B'iad 5,7,14,20 na huimhireacha lotto don seachtaine seo This week's jackpot is €740.

MALIN

Last week’s lotto jackpot of €600 was not won. This week's jackpot is €650.

The clubs annual Cul Camp is from Monday 16th and Friday 20th July 2018. Registration is available online at: https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

/booking/online , this will help to guarantee correct sizes of gear etc. For more information contact Shaun on 0868521166 or Maria on 0877763679.

The annual Sports Day will take place on Sunday 22nd July, more details to follow.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Last week's lotto winners were Anne-Marie McGill (TCG Ladies),Billy Forshaw (Juniors),Tom Mohan (TCG Chairman). The jackpot this week now stands at £2,175.

On Thursday the seniors suffered a narrow defeat against Fulham Irish in the league.

Congratulations to our juniors won the Mullarkey Cup final on Friday in McGovern Park. Congratulations to Paul, Jim and all the management.

After a very successful day selling lotto tickets at the Vintage Day we would like to thank London Irish Vintage Club for a great day out and for granting permission to promote our club.

Congratulations to all of our youth players who were involved in the Feile over the weekend. We had Conor Sweeney and James Cawley on the North London panel who won the All Ireland Division Four championship Feile.

The London U14 girls team who defeated their hosts Ballymartin also brought home an All Ireland Division Six Shield. Congratulations to our own Claire Bourke, and the rest of the management including Colleen Lynott, Gerry O'Shea and Des O'Connor.

CILL CHARTHA

Well done to our under 12s who won on county finals day in Carndonagh on Saturday. They defeated a strong Urris side by 1-6 to 0-5. They also beat Glenswilly, Carndonagh and Letterkenny on the way to the final.

The seniors who were missing a number of players were unfortunate when they lost by an injury time point away to St Michaels.

The 2018 Cúl Camps take place in Towney from 16-20th July contact Michael Molloy on 087-2066513 for details or you can apply online via our website.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €7,900.The numbers drawn were 2, 6, 12 and 15. Last week’s winners were: €50-Peadar and Dearbhla Molloy, Leitir; €30 - Margaret McShane, Castlecarn; €20 - Terry Cotter, Main Street, Kilcar and Maura Carraig, Glen.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this weeks Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 8 10 11 20.The €50 winners were Zara Witherow,Tawley Co Leitrim, Nora O'Hare,Camlough,Co Armagh, Cathal McDermot,Mullies,Manorhamilton.

This week's jackpot is €1100..

The U8s hosted Melvin Gaels in a very enjoyable days football on Saturday. The U14s were defeated away to Naomh Muire.

The U12s girls travelled to Ballyshannon on Saturday morning and produced some fantastic football in a very enjoyable blitz.

The ladies of Realt Ruadh had a disappointing loss in Convoy on Sunday morning.

This year's Kelloggs Cul Camp in Gaelic Park will take place on the week commencing July 23rd. to the 27th.Online booking is now open..All information can be got from https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

/about-cul-camps.

CLOUGHANEELY

B’iad foirne Baile na nGalloglach na cuairteoirí go Páirc Naomh Fionnán Dé Domhnaigh seo chaite. Bhí cluiche cruaidh ag an foireann sinsir agus chríochnaigh an cluiche ar comhscór. Bhain an fhoireann tacaíochta.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were 1,2,3,6,13,20. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to Claire Catterson, Glasserchoo who won our €100. The jackpot this week is €5,000.

The monthly club meeting is on Thursday night (July 5th) at 8.30 pm

After winning the Northern A championship last week the u12s travelled to Ardara on Saturday to play in the county finals. They beat Termon, Buncrana and lost to Glenties (after a tight game) by a single point,which saw them runners up in their section.

Well done to all the boys and to their management. Rinne na stocaí obair mhór inniu agus tá muid iontach brodùil astu.

IORRAS

Match "N" Win numbers drawn last week were 5, 7, 11 and 13.The jackpot was not won so it now stands at €5,620. The €15 winners were Kathleen Doherty, Annaugh, Darragh, Caitlin, Sophie, Sean, Olivia and Alanna Friel, Dunaff, Cora McCaul, Rooskey, Breedge Noone, Tornabratley, Darragh, Caitlin, Sophie, Sean, Olivia and Alanna Friel, Dunaff.

The seniors travelled to Pettigo on Saturday night and came away with a comfortable win.

Our annual Kellogg's Cul Camp is on from Monday 23rd July to Friday 27th in Straid. Registration is available online at the below link, can all parents / guardians please book online as this will help to guarantee correct sizes of gear etc.https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking/online/

Last weekend was a busy weekend for our U10 boys and girls and U12 boys. The U10 took part in the Inishowen U10 Go Games final. The U12 boys played in the County Division Two

Tickets now on sale for our summer draw. Tickets available from club members.

CLG Iorras wish the Ballyliffin Golf Club the best of luck on hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 1,3,8 agus 21 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,200 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann ; Caroline O Donnell, Leffin, Hugh Gillespie, Meenmore, James Doyle, Sheskinarone, Aoife Bonner, Roshine South, Beth Toner, Dungannon.

The Club 200 draw winners were; €1,000 - Anthony Ward, €500 - Pete McGee, €100 - Marianne Comack, Pete Duffy, Mary Brennan, Kevin Gillespie, Packie McHugh, Eamon Kelly, €80 - Connie and Bernadette Kerr.

ST EUNAN'S

The juniors travelled to Glenfin last Saturday and came away with a draw for the second week in a row.

The U16 boys footballers lost their Co. championship semi-final away to Gaoth Dobhair last week.

The U16 Camóg’s started their League last week with a good win over Na Magha.

The U14 Boys footballers were beaten in Glenfin last Monday night .

The U14 girls footballers had a good win last week against Ardara.

The U12 hurlers had a good win over Aodh Ruadh, last week. The James Gallagher Cup will take place on Saturday, July 28th this year, more details in the coming weeks.

Best of luck to Greg Harkin and the Co. U16 girls footballers who take on Galway in Owenmore, Co. Sligo on Wednesday evening. The club is well represented by captain Niamh Walsh, Niamh Harkin, Laoise Ryan, Ciara O’Donnell, Shauna Higgins and Sinead McIntyre.

The hurling and Camogie Cúl Camp is on in the Park this week with the football Camp on the week beginning July 30. Bookings can be completed online on the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps website up until 12 noon on Friday, July 27.

ST NAUL'S

Well done to the reserve team who won their game against

Termon on Sunday. Unfortunately the seniors lost to Termon.

Congratulations last week's draw winners €200 Bobby Moore Mullinbuoys; €200 Bernard McNeely Frosses,€200 - John McGroary Drimboarty, €500 Mary Margaret Gallagher, Station Road, Mountcharles; €1,000 John Curran, Bogagh,Carrick.

The ninth draw takes place on Friday night at 830pm in the clubhouse.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of last week's lotto the numbers drawn out were 01-99-21-22. The €50 winners were Aileen O Donnell, Mill Road, Stella Green, Glen Road. This week's jackpot is €9,300.

The last club 200 draw will take place at Bingo on the 3rd July. If anyone would like to stay in the draw for another year are asked to contact there sales person asap.

Congratulations to our U12 team and management who won divisional and county champions for 2018.

Naomh Conaill Gaa Kelloggs Cul Camp will be held this year from Monday 23rd - Friday 27th July 2018. Anyone interested can they please visit www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 7, 9, 11, 18, 19. The jackpot was not won.

The €100 winner was Nicola Friel, Ballure. This week's jackpot is €5250.

We are currently working on getting Gaelic for Mothers and Others up and running. If anyone is interested, they can contact Fiona Shiels on 085 1555645.

The U16 boys had a very impressive home win against Moville. Fanad ran out comfortable winners with Joshua McAteer leading the scoring. Darragh Sweeney had his best game to date with Dan Kerr continuing to impress in goals.

The senior ladies took on Killybegs last Sunday morning in Páirc Uí Shiadhail. Goals were the name of the game, with Killybegs netting six and Fanad finding the back of the net five times.

Huge congratulations to our U12 girls on winning their county final blitz in O' Donnell Park in Letterkenny last weekend.

The girls had four games against Naomh Padraig Muff, Letterkenny Gaels, St. Eunans, and Mali.

Big thanks to St Eunans for hosting the Co Finals today. Well done girls.

Huge congratulations to Nora McGinley who was the lucky winner of €800 in our final cash draw which brings down the curtain on our first instalment of Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile.

AODH RUADH

Pride of place this week goes to the under 14 boys who claimed the All-Ireland Féile Division 10 title. After a never-to-be-forgotten weekend on the east coast no team came near them.

The team were hosted by the St Joseph's club in Louth and began their campaign on Friday with a 2-7 to 0-4 victory over Louth amalgamation Naomh Fionnbarra / Lannleire.

They followed that up with a comprehensive 3-6 to 0-1 defeat of Belfast side Lámh Dhearg. On Saturday morning they defeated their host club 5-7 to 1-1 to make a clean sweep of the group stages.

Drogheda based side O'Raghallaighs supplied the opposition, but Aodh Ruadh continued their barn-storming form with a 5-4 to 0-2 victory to make it to the semi-finals on Sunday.

They were comfortable 5-8 to 1-4 winners in the final over Foregen, Derry, in the final.

The management of Alan Sweeny, Kerry Ryan and Barry Sweeny deserve huge credit for the triumph which was achieved with a wonderful brand of attacking football. The full panel played their part in the victory and were Aaron Cullen, Danny Breen Brosnan, Eoghan Kelly, Damian Weber, Aaron Neilan, Shane Delahunty, James Gallagher, Aonghus Sweeny, Ryan Daly, Jack Gallagher, Fionn Gallagher, Darragh Flood Dolan, Pauric Daly, Ryan Keenaghan, Cian McKenna, Drew Ryan, Séimí Campbell, Robbie Murphy, Oisin Daly, Troy Killalea, Shane McGloin, Tommy Winters, Aidan Sweeny and David Roper.

Thanks to the team's main sponsors the Sandhouse Hotel and also to Kernan's Spar, Cleary's Garage, Kevin Byrne Buses, Kirby Group and Seamless Aluminium for their sponsorship.

The U-14 girls also took part in Féile. They defeated Ratoath on Friday 6-6 to 2-2 winner with Aoibhínn McGarrigle, Niamh Hughes, Ciara Gillespie, Shauna O'Mahoney, Katie O'Brien, Evelyn Rose Gallagher, Emer O'Brien and Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien all getting on the score sheet. They lost out to Naomh Brid of Roscommon and on Saturday they faced their hosts Blackhall Gaels. Aodh Ruadh were winners 4-3 to 3-3. That result put Ballyshannon into the Division 3 Cup All-Ireland last eight but they lost out to St Ergnat's Moneyglass (the eventual winners) in the quarter-finals.

The panel who travelled to Meath and gave such a good account of themselves were Aine Hill, Ciara Caldwell, Grainne Maguire, Hannah Gallagher, Clodagh O'Connor, Lucy McGlynn, Lauren McHugh, Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien, Emer O'Brien, Aoibhínn McGarrigle, Katie O'Brien, Evelyn Rose Gallagher, Niamh Hughes, Ciara Gillespie, Cara Davitt, Rhiana Masterson Burrows, Megan Kane, Shauna O'Mahoney, Catherine Browne, Kelly Irwin, Niamh Irwin, Niamh McGloin, Fódhla Sheerin. Annie Keon missed the trip with holidays. Huge credit has to go to Paul Gillespie, Patricia Hill and Sylvester Maguire

Hurling: The U-12s opened their league campaign with a trip to Letterkenny to take on Saint Eunan's. In sweltering heat a young team fielding a number of under 10s battled hard, but came up short against a strong Saint Eunan's side. They are playing Buncrana this Thursday in Father Tierney Park.

Summer Camp: The 27th annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp commenced on Monday, 2nd July and runs to Friday, 13th July. There's loads to do with football, hurling, swimming, rounders, obstacle courses and plenty of other fun and games. Each week of the camp concludes with a sports day on Friday. The camp runs from 10am to 3pm and is open to all children from 6 to 14 years-of-age.

The postponed June monthly club executive has been rescheduled for the end of July.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,800. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9. In the lucky dip €20 went to Brendan Kelly, c/o Bird's Nest; James O'Donnell, c/o O'Donnell's Bar; Davey Corrigan, Rossnowlagh; Marie Blake, Cornhill; and Edward and Dympna Gilbride, Rossinver. Next draw is in Owen Roes Bar with a jackpot of €1,900 on Sunday at 8.30pm

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

The coaches in the club wish to encourage more parental involvement in our underage training sessions, all parents are welcome to attend and help out at training sessions.

The club would ask all parents/players to keep an eye on our club Facebook page or Whatsapp groups for any updates or changes.

There was no game this week for our adults men team, with just two league games remaining, the focus will soon turn to the championship in August.

Orders are now being taken for Donegal's first round of the Super 8 stage against Dublin in Croke Park. Orders need to be placed with Danielle Devine or John McDermott before 10pm on Thursday the 4th of July. It is not yet known if this match will be played on the 14th or 15th of July.

The club Cul Camp this year will run from July 30 to August 3. Application forms left with Megan McNulty in Blush Beauty also forms are available from any committee member.

NAOMH BRID

Well done to the U12 team who took part in the county finals in Carndonagh last weekend. Fair play to all club players who played in searing heat conditions this week.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €7,150. The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 9, 16, 20. The €25 winners were Aoife Carron, Pasty Gallagher, Claire and

Pauric, Kay Gallagher.

Naomh Brid stretched by injury did well too field two teams against Fanad on Sunday past. Both teams lost.

Tickets can be ordered for the Donegal v Dublin game. Orders must be in by Thursday July 5th.

Academy and new academy development back this Saturday and for the next three weeks. This will be followed by break for two weeks and then the academy will continue for a further four weeks.

KILLYBEGS

The seniors had a good win over Buncrana on Saturday evening while the reserves lost.

The senior ladies won away against Fanad on Sunday.

The club's senior board monthly meeting will be held in the club house meeting room on Thursday July 5th at 8.30pm.

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 4,10,13,29. The jackpot was not won.This week’s jackpot is €4,350. Dermot Slua Boyle €60.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior footballers lost out to a determined Robert Emmetts at Páirc na nGael on Sunday. The lads are free this weekend.

The club are now taking bookings for the summer Kellogg’s Cul Camp which will run from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th July, at Pairc na nGael. The camp is open to all Boys and Girls age 6-13.

Bookings can be made online or for enquiries or to receive a booking form contact Sean McBrearty 085-1742175.

The camp is open to all including non club members or children who would like to try out Gaelic games.

The U-12 hurlers got their season underway with a home game against Buncrana on Thursday night and were defeated by a strong Inishowen side.

MILFORD

The club's annual draw took place on Monday night in Dusty's Bar. The winners were: 1st, €2000 - Elish Doherty, Ramelton; 2nd, 500 ltrs oil - Leah Duggan, Milford; 3rd, 500 ltrs oil - John Coyle, Ramelton; 4th, €100 voucher - Orla McCleary, Ramelton; 5th, €100 - Muireann O' Donnell, Drumacloghan; 6th, €100 voucher - Paul Doherty, Milford; 7th, €100 voucher - Orla Kildea, Milford; 8th, €100 - Chris Carr C/O St. Eunan's College; 9th,3 Personal Fitness session Paul Fisher - Patrick McMonagle, Glendowan; 10th, €50 voucher - John Peoples, Milford

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all our sponsors and everyone who bought tickets, sold tickets or helped in any way and we ask all members to support our sponsors when possible.

Congratulations to the Cormac Friel and Orla McCafferty who got married at the weekend.

The club Kellogg’s Cúl Camp will take place this year from Monday 16th July – Friday 20th July anyone wishing to register their child can do so online www.keloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1-2-21-25. The jackpot was not won. Nancy Friel, the Lagg, Milford and Maureen McHugh, Gortnabrad, Carrigart won €25 each.

This week's jackpot was €2,350.

AN TEARMAINN

The U12 boys rounded off their official season in fine style with several fantastic performances at the county U12 finals day in Ardara on Saturday last. A victory over Buncrana was followed by a defeat to Cloughaneely. The deciding game was against Glenties. Both teams played a superb game and Glenties got two late scores to take the win. Congrats to Glenties who went on to win the county final.

The boys re grouped and recorded a fine win over Ardara to officially finish fifth in Donegal. The B team had an equally enjoyable day with excellent games against Buncrana Cloughaneely and Glenties before eventually seeing off the challenge of Glenswilly in their final match. Well done to James Cassidy and Paddy Gallagher for their commitment to these boys over the past few months.

The U14 Division One team finished out their league campaign with an impressive win in Glenfin on Monday evening.

Well done to the 14 club volunteers who gave JP their Saturday morning to attend the Child protection course.

The lotto jackpot or Match 3 winners this week. The open draw winners were Karen Toome and Denis Cullen. This week’s draw is in the Nora's with jackpot at €4100.