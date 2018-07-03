ANOTHER GAA CONTROVERSY: Donegal GAA to seek meeting over Dublin Super 8 fixture in Croke Park

Donegal GAA are to seek a meeting with Croke Park officials over the fixtures for the Super 8s. The Dubliln-Donegal game, the opening fixture for both sides, has been fixed for Croke Park on Saturday week next, 14th July at 7 p.m.

Donegal are going to question the fact that Croke Park fits the bill as a neutral venue. They say they are looking for a level playing field.

The Donegal GAA statement reads:

Following the announcement today by the CCCC regarding venues for the All-Ireland Quarter-Final Group stage (Super 8's) games.



C.L.G. Dhún na nGall are to seek a meeting with GAA Officials to seek clarification on how any County may use a Ground as both Neutral and a Home venue .

The intention of the meeting is to ensure a level playing field for every team who will qualify for the All-Ireland Quarter-Final Group Stage and ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team.