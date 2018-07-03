Donegal's Super 8 clash with Dublin fixture confirmed for Croke Park on Saturday 14th

The Donegal versus Dublin game in the first series of games in the All-Ireland Super 8s will take place in Croke Park on Saturday, 14th July with a 7 p.m. throw-in.

This has been confirmed by Croke Park in the last hour and is welcome news for Donegal supporters who were awaiting confirmation so that they can make arrangements for the big game.

One other game in the Super 8s, the clash of Galway and Kerry, will take place on Sunday, 15th in Croke Park with a 4 p.m. throw-in.

The two other games to be played in Croke Park that weekend will be decided after the last round of Qualifier games this weekend.

The winners of the games between Tyrone/Cork and Roscommon/Armagh will meet in the curtain raiser to the Donegal-Dublin game on Saturday evening, while the curtain raiser to the Galway-Kerry clash on Sunday will be between Fermanagh/Kildare and Laois/Monaghan.