Jim McGuinness linked with vacant manager's post at Galway United

Reports this morning are linking Jim McGuinness with the vacant manager’s job at Galway United.

According to the Irish Sun, Donegal’s All-Ireland winning manager from 2012 is one of the leading contenders to replace Shane Keegan as manager at Eamonn Deacy Park.

McGuinness left Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan in January for what he said were “personal, family reasons”.

The Glenties man had spent five successful years coaching with Glasgow Celtic before taking up a coaching role with Beijing Sinobo Guoan in 2017.

A move to Galway United would come as a major surprise, although McGuinness has made no secret of the fact that he’s keen to become a manager having completed his UEFA A licence.

Galway United currently lie sixth in the First Division of the League of Ireland, one place and five points behind Finn Harps.

Their poor run of form saw Shane Keegan leave by mutual consent during the mid-season break.

Galway United are at the centre of a proposed takeover by two Saudi Arabian businessmen and club members recently voted to accept an offer from the investors.