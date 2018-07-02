GAELIC GAMES
QUALIFIER DRAW: Donegal could be at home to Tyrone in Super 8s
Fermanagh face high-flying Kildare
Action from the Ulster Final in which Donegal got the better of Fermanagh.
Donegal could face a home tie against old rivals Tyrone in the Super 8s next month.
Tyrone will play beaten Munster finalists Cork this coming weekend for the right to play in Group 2 of the Super 8s - the group which contains both Donegal and Dublin.
Tyrone were paired with Cork in Monday morning’s draw for this weekend’s Round 4 qualifiers.
Roscommon, the beaten finalists in Connaught, were paired with Armagh and the winners of that tie will also go into Donegal’s Super 8s group.
The other ties will see see beaten Ulster finalists, Fermanagh meeting Kildare; and Laois, beaten finalists in Leinster, will meet Monaghan.
The four qualifiers will be played this coming weekend, July 7th and 8th, with times and venues for the matches to be confirmed. The qualifiers are likely to be played at neutral venues.
Donegal now know that they will play the winners of Cork or Tyrone at Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on the weekend of August 4th/5th. That will be Donegal’s final match in Group 2 of the Super 8s.
They will open with a match against Dublin at Croke Park on the weekend of July 14th/15th, with an away game against either Roscommon or Armagh on the weekend of July 21st/22nd.
All-Ireland SFC Round 4 qualifier draw
Fermanagh v Kildare
Laois v Monaghan
Cork v Tyrone
Roscommon v Armagh
Super 8s
Group 1
Kerry
Galway
Fermanagh/Kildare
Laois/Monaghan
Group 2
Donegal
Dublin
Cork/Tyrone
Roscommon/Armagh
