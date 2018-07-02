QUALIFIER DRAW: Donegal could be at home to Tyrone in Super 8s

Donegal could face a home tie against old rivals Tyrone in the Super 8s next month.

Tyrone will play beaten Munster finalists Cork this coming weekend for the right to play in Group 2 of the Super 8s - the group which contains both Donegal and Dublin.

Tyrone were paired with Cork in Monday morning’s draw for this weekend’s Round 4 qualifiers.

Roscommon, the beaten finalists in Connaught, were paired with Armagh and the winners of that tie will also go into Donegal’s Super 8s group.

The other ties will see see beaten Ulster finalists, Fermanagh meeting Kildare; and Laois, beaten finalists in Leinster, will meet Monaghan.

The four qualifiers will be played this coming weekend, July 7th and 8th, with times and venues for the matches to be confirmed. The qualifiers are likely to be played at neutral venues.

Donegal now know that they will play the winners of Cork or Tyrone at Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on the weekend of August 4th/5th. That will be Donegal’s final match in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

They will open with a match against Dublin at Croke Park on the weekend of July 14th/15th, with an away game against either Roscommon or Armagh on the weekend of July 21st/22nd.



All-Ireland SFC Round 4 qualifier draw

Fermanagh v Kildare

Laois v Monaghan

Cork v Tyrone

Roscommon v Armagh

Super 8s

Group 1

Kerry

Galway

Fermanagh/Kildare

Laois/Monaghan

Group 2

Donegal

Dublin

Cork/Tyrone

Roscommon/Armagh

SEE ALSO: Donal Reid gives his verdict on Donegal