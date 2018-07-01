Burt take home the points after long trip to Dooey to play Na Rossa

Burt travelled the long distance to Dooey to play Na Rossa in this latest division 3 League game and went home with the poings.

Na Rossa 0-6

Burt 0-11

The home side played with a strong breeze in the first half but couldn’t take any advantage into the second half as the sides went into the break level on 4 points all.

The second half again was a very tight affair early on with both sides trading points .

Na Rossa through Keelin Devenney and JP McCready took a two point lead but this was to be the end of their scoring as Burt rattled of seven points without reply to take the lead with the impressive Joe Boyle to the fore.

Na Rossa: Declan Bonner, Jamie McCready, Daniel M Melly, Shane McGeehan, Gerard Breslin. Cormac McHugh, Adam McHugh, Eugene Molloy, Sean Mcmonagle (0-1), JP McCready (0-3), Odhran Molloy, Conor McCahill, Aidan McCahill, Keelin Devenney, Ryan McGonagle, Peter Gallagher, Mark Timoney.

Burt: Kevin Glen, Seamus Odonnell, Stephen Odonnell, Martin Donaghy, Matthew Doherty (0-1), Cieran Finn, Thomas McMakin, Conor Harkin, Ciaran Dowds, Dara Grant, Joe Boyle (0-7), Darren Gallagher, Calvin Gallagher (0-1), Christopher McDermott (0-1), Daithi Grant, Micky McCann (0-1), Shaun O'Donnell