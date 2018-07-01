Goals make the difference for Ardara as they clinch the points in Glenfin

Goals win matches as visitors Ardara clearly showed in this valuable away victory over Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 0-10

Ardara 2-10

The winners cantered to a 1-7 to 0-2 half-time lead but had to withstand a pretty spirited Glenfin comeback that saw the home side outscore Ardara by 0-8 to 1-3.

But it was veteran poacher Gareth Concarr who got his side off a to a great start by hitting a point, followed up by a goal in the opening six minutes.

Ardara were rampant and Conor Classon, C J Molloy, Brendan McNelis and Brian Whyte all tacked on points for the visitors.

Shell-shocked Glenfin could only hit two points in this half from Gerard Ward.

It was a different Glenfin that emerged in the second half as they fought back admirably after falling further behind to a Lorcan O’Donnell goal which left Ardara leading by 2-7 to 0-3.

But with Ward and Matthew McGinley prominent, Glenfin hit six points on the trot to change the complexion of this game considerably.

In the end it was those two priceless goals that separated the sides.