Jason McGee is Cloughaneely’s saviour against Milford as he secures a share of the spoils

Jason McGee was Cloughaneeely’s saviour as he converted an injury time point to earn a share of the points against Milord in St Finnian’s Park.



Cloughaneely . . . 0-11

Milford . . . .1-8



In all, the county man kicked four points, all from frees and all in the second half, as the locals came from behind twice in the second period.

Cloughaneely, powered by Kevin Mulhern, Leigh O’Brien and Martin Maguire and playing with the breeze, shaded the first half on the scoreboard.

McGee, though named at midfield, played up front along with Shaun Maguire in the opening half hour. But he got little change from a tight marking and packed Milford defence.

Paddy Cannon and Shaun Maguire kicked the game’s opening two scores in a cagey opening ten minutes.

And while Luke Barrett finally got Milford off the mark on 11 minutes, the locals were two up again thanks to a good Cloughaneely move and a brilliant finish from Martin Maguire.

But two more converted placed balls from Barrett tied up the game by the quarter hour mark as Tony McNamee and Darragh Black drew frees.

Cloughaneely still continued to dominate in general play but some wayward shooting meant they only added three more points in the second quarter hour.

Darren Ferry, Martin Maguire (before picking up a black card) and Aidan Doohan scored before Milford finished the half strong.

Their running game drew frees and Barrett and Gary Merritt converted for a one point half-time game0-6 to 0-5 in favour of the home side.

McGee resumed at midfield and converted the first of his four points to restore Cloughaneely’s two point advantage, three minutes into the new half.

Merritt made it a one point game before Darragh Black struck for the Milford goal. The livewire corner forward rose high above his marker to flick a T J Evesson centre to the Cloughaneely net.

That was on 44 minutes for a 1-6 to 0-7 lead. But the visitors could not build on the goal and with Kevin Mulhern leading the charge McGee and John McGarvey kicked points before McGee tied up the game once again eight minutes from time.

With the two teams withdrawing back into theirs shells, defences were on top in the closing exchanges. TJ Evesson seemed to have grabbed a late winner in the first minute of injury time.

But Cloughaneely refused to buckle and they were rewarded when McGee converted from close range with literally the last kick of the game.



Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty: Ciaran McFadden, Ciaran Scanlon, Michael Fitzgerald: Kevin Mulhern, Michael Mulhern: Mark Harley, Martin Maguire (0-2), Lee O’Brien: Paddy Cannon (0-1), Ciaran McGeady, Darren Ferry (0-1): Aidan Doohan (0-1), Jason McGee (0-4, 4f), Shaun Maguire (0-1). Subs: Shaun McBride for M Maguire black Card, 26, Declan McGarvey for P Cannon 50, John McGarvey (0-1) for D Ferry 53.

Milford: Caolan McGettigan: Conor McNulty, Shaun Black, TJ Eversson (0-1): Gavin Grier, Paddy Peoples, David Curley: Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-4, 2f): Ronan Docherty, Chris ‘Chippie’ Barrett (0-1), Gary Merritt (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45): Darragh Black (1-0), Kane Barrett, Tony McNamee. Subs: Kyle Black for Ronan Docherty 44; Ryan McMahon for G Grier 47.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)