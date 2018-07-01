Late Convoy point enough to take the points against Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely

Home side Naomh Ultan came out just on the wrong side of a thriller where a late John Toye point edged matters for 14 man visitors Convoy before a big crowd in Dunkineely.

Naomh Ultan 2-10

Convoy 1-14

Convoy lost full-back James Kee to a straight red card in the 4th minute following a clash with Naomh Ultan’s Alan Lyons.

The wind assisted visitors led by 0-10 to 1-2 at half-time with U-20 star Paddy Dolan nailing frees for fun and young Dara Murrin replied with a well taken goal for the home side.

The second half was a real cracker with the teams level on a number of occasions and Peter Alvey swapping goals for the home side Convoy’s impressive Brendan Bonner, who hit 1-3 from wing-back.

Cian Kennedy hit some fine points for the losers while Peter Blake and Brian McNamee were on target for the winners.

The match was very much up in the air in those final frenetic moments before Toye stole up the field to snatch a winner for Convoy.