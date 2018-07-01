St. Michael's secure important brace of points against Kilcar thanks to late Christy Toye point

St. Michael’s recorded a very important home victory over Kilcar at the Bridge holding on for a one point victory. It was the evergreen Christy Toye who sealed the victory with a free kick deep into the seven minutes of Injury time at the end of the match to seal the win.

St. Michael’s 0-13

Kilcar 0-12

Both teams were missing players owing to county commitments and holidays and it was Kilcar who took the lead with a point from Mark Sweeney.

The home side thought they had equalised with a point from Odhrán McFadden but his effort was disallowed by referee James Connors and Sweeney went on to score two more points for the visitors before points from Daniel McLaughlin and Christy Toye got the home side into the game.

It was nip and tuck from then on with Sweeney adding more points for Kilcar and other points from Oran Doogan and Paddy McShane exchanging points from Colin McFadden Odhrán McFadden, Daniel McLaughlin and a fine individual point from Christy Toye leaving the sides level at half time on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-6 St. Michael’s 0-6.

The second half was also closely contested with both teams going in front with the other coming back and towards the end of the match St. Michael’s let a three point lead slip as points from Sweeney and Aaron McShane tied the match up before Toye held his nerve to shoot over the winner and secure a priceless two points for the Bridge men.

St. Michael’s: Aaron Bowyer, Jamie Hunter, Stephen Doak, Michael Rock Gallagher, Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Gallagher (Rock), Oisin Langan, Christy Toye 0-4,1f, Michael McGinley, Liam Paul Ferry, Colin McFadden 0-1, Michael Cannon, Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel McLaughlin 0-6,4f, Odhrán McFadden 0-1. Sub: Liam Kelly 0-1.

Kilcar: Eamon McGinley, Pauric McShane, Conor McShane, Barry McGinley, Andrew McClean, Michael Hegarty 0-1, Daniel Lyons, Aodhan McGinley (0-1), Dermot McGinley (0-2), Paddy McShane, Mark Sweeney 0-5,3f, Aaron McShane 0-1, Ryan O’Donnell, Darragh O’Donnell, Oran Doogan 0-2.

Referee: Paddy Connors