Termon take control in second half to run out winners over St. Naul's in Mountcharles

Home side St Naul’s could only manage three points in the entire second half as they slumped to a disappointing defeat to a feisty Termon side in the Gallagher Memorial Park.

St Naul’s 1-9

Termon 1-13

But they can have few complaints as Sean Paul Barrett’s men took command in the third quarter and the points flowed from the accurate boots of in-form Enda McCormack and Marty Sweeney.

And if there was a seminal moment in this well contested affair it was two very well struck points from Marty Sweeney for Termon in the space of 60 seconds which really turned this at times tempestuous encounter.

Sweeney’s terrific double strike put the visitors into a one point lead as Termon led by 1-10 to 1-9 by the 45th minute after trailing by 1-6 to 1-4 at the break.

This was a full blooded affair and there was a brief but ugly melee at the Termon dug out where Termon’s Sean “The Decent” O’Donnell, and St. Naul's substitute Edward Brennan were very lucky that referee Kevin McGinley did not line them after both showed that the noble art of self defence is also in their repertoire!

But it was the hardy and vocal O’Donnell who epitomized Termon’s sheer hunger for the two points by galloping through and hitting the final point for his side.

Termon also had the best start and impressive corner forward Daire McDaid stayed ice cool as he slotted home an early penalty in the second minute after he was hauled down in the St Naul’s square.

It took the home side a while to settle, but their best player Stephen Griffin eventually got them off the mark with Barry Griffin and Peadar Mogan also chipping in as they led by 0-6 to 1-2 by the 28th minute.

The lively Enda McCormack was also on target for the winners before we witnessed one of the finest goals this correspondent has seen in many years.

The lean and hardy Cathal Lowther who was interestingly paired with “The Decent” O’Donnell gathered a ball on the left wing about 40 metres from goal.

What happened next will live long in the memory of those who saw it.

It was like watching something happening in slow motion as Lowther leisurely dummied four Termon players and hit a beauty to the top corner of the net.

If the TV cameras had been there it would be a candidate for goal of the month.

More importantly for Naul’s it put them into a 1-6 to 1-4 halftime lead.

They were well set up to push on, instead it was a ravenous Termon side who came out and bossed the second half to pick up two precious away points from Sean Paul Barrett’s men.

ST. NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreaney; John Relihan, Lee McBrearty, Conor Gavigan; Daniel Gallagher, Peadar Mogan (0-2), Ryan Coyle; Edward Kane, Barry Griffin (0-1); Martin Breslin, Cathal Lowther, Stephen Griffin ((0-63f), Shane Conneely, Daniel Meehan, James Flynn.

Subs: Daniel Brennan for Daniel Meehan (h-time), Stuart Johnston for Martin Breslin (49)

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Joe O’Donnell, Shane Callaghan, Paul McDaid; Alan Doogan, Nathan McElwaine, Sean “The Decent” O’Donnell (0-1), Johnny McCafferty, Jimmy Gallagher (0-1), Ricky Gallagher (0-1), Aidan Sweeney, Enda McCormack (0-5,3f), Daire McDaid (1-2f, pen), Marty Sweeney (0-3), Stephen McElwaine.

Subs: Shane Doherty for Johnny McCafferty (26) Fintan O’Flynn for Shane Callaghan (29 inj), James Doherty for Alan Doogan ((43),

REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)